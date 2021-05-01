MLS Week 3 Scoreboard: Red Bulls top Fire, RSL rolls over Sporting KC, and more

Saturday’s Week 3 MLS slate features some enticing Eastern Conference showdowns early on, and should also let us know a lot more about some teams that have had surprising starts to the new season.

The New York Red Bulls went into the week determined to show that its poor start wasn’t a true reflection of their quality, and they responded with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire to kick off Saturday’s action. Caden Clark worked his magic in the penalty area once again to help the Red Bulls earn their first win of the season.

Real Salt Lake followed up its surprising win at Minnesota United with another strong showing, defeating an injury-hit Sporting Kansas City side, 3-1. Rubio Rubin continued his excellent start to his time in MLS with a pair of goals to improve RSL to 2-0 while handing Sporting KC its first loss of the season.

Saturday night’s schedule is headlined by Atlanta United’s visit to the New England Revolution, and New York City FC’s trip down I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Union.

SBI will be providing updates and breakdowns of all of this weekend’s MLS action so be sure to check in here at the MLS Scoreboard for all the info you need to stay up to date on the Week 3 action.

Here is a rundown of all of the MLS Week 3 results:

(All Times Eastern)

Red Bulls 2, Fire 0 (Final)

(Cristian Casseres Jr. 47′, Caden Clark 64′)

Man of the Match: It took time for Fábio to find his stride in this one but he showed up big in the second half with a pair of assists. The Brazilian was calm yet powerful to create the chance for Cristian Cásseres Jr and made use of the continued ariel service to pick out Caden Clark.

Moment of the Match: Another game, another great goal from Clark Clark. The 17 year-old was positioned perfectly for Fábio’s knockdown header, doubling the host’s lead with a well-timed volley.

Match to Forget: Johan Kappelhof mishandled a routine play on New York’s opening goal, letting Fábio get in front of him, bully him off the ball and eventually make an uncontested assist.

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting KC 1 (Final)

(Damir Kreilach 35′, Rubio Rubin 52′, 77′) – (Alan Pulido 17′)

Man of the Match: Rubin delivered a pair of goals to secure RSL’s second straight win, continuing his strong start to life in MLS.

Moment of the Match: Rubin’s second goal was equal parts excellent individual effort coupled with terrible defending.

Match to Forget: Young SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp had Rubin’s first goal go through his legs, then he was beaten to his near-post on RSL’s third goal, leaving Sporting KC fans to count the days until Tim Melia is back.

CF Montreal 0, Crew 0 (Final)

Man of the Match: Djordje Mihailovic. Although the score finished at 0-0, Mihailovic did well to at least try and spark the Montreal attack. He completed 88% of his passes and delivered two key passes, but even he couldn’t lead to a breakthrough goal.

Moment of the Match: Lassi Lappalainen had the last good effort towards goal in the 78th minute, but his right-footed shot was corralled by Eloy Room for one of his three saves.

Match to Forget: Bradley Wright-Phillips got the start up top for Columbus ahead of an important second leg CCL match, but the veteran striker failed to offer much in front of goal. BWP failed to register a shot in his 90-minute outing as Columbus as a whole didn’t trouble Clement Diop in the Montreal net.

Dynamo 1, LAFC 1 (2nd Half)

(Tyler Pasher 57′) – (Corey Baird 55′)

Revolution vs. Atlanta United, 7 p.m

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Union vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Timbers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Earthquakes vs. D.C. United, 11 p.m.

SUNDAY

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, 1 p.m.

Sounders vs. LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Whitecaps vs. Rapids, 10 p.m.