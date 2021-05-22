Source: Newcastle United, Bournemouth among clubs interested in Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers loan spell at AFC Bournemouth came to a disappointing ending on Saturday with the team’s loss in the League Championship promotion playoffs, and now the American defender heads into a summer that should see him make a permanent move away from Tottenham.
Newcastle United, Bournemouth, and Anderlecht have all had discussions with Tottenham over a permanent transfer for Carter-Vickers, a source close to Carter-Vickers confirmed to SBI on Saturday. Four MLS clubs have also expressed interest in Carter-Vickers, but a move to Major League is unlikely due to Carter-Vickers’ salary.
Tottenham is valuing Carter-Vickers at roughly $14 million after enjoying an impressive season with Bournemouth in the EFL Championship this season. Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, but has begun exploring options elsewhere in hopes of a move for consistent playing time.
The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has yet to make his senior debut in league play for Tottenham since being promoted to the first team in 2016-2017. Carter-Vickers is coming off his sixth loan spell away from the Premier League club, recently helping Bournemouth reach the EFL Championship promotion playoffs before being eliminated by Brentford after losing Saturday’s second leg, 3-1.
Carter-Vickers has totaled 115 appearances during his time in England’s second tier and has also featured in both the FA Cup and League Cup for several of his loan clubs. Carter-Vickers’ debut was delayed due to an ankle injury, but the 23-year-old went on to play a consistent role in Jonathan Woodgate’s backline, totaling 26 appearances for the club and scoring one goal.
Woodgate only worked with Carter-Vickers for four months, but has continued to back him as he prepares for the next step in his club career.
“He’s got a lot of experience,” Woodgate said in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo.”In my view, he needs to find a home. He needs to find a home and really cement a home and have that place where he’s going to play week in, week out.
CCV doesn’t get a lot of love now from many USMNT fans since he’s played in the Championship (which some of you weirdly rate as lateral to MLS), but anyone who has actually watched the games knows that he’s positionally very good, super strong, good in the air, and generally tidy. He’s not the best ball mover in the USMNT CB player pool, but he’s not the worst, and does so under more pressure than people who don’t watch the games realize. I think Woodgate is right on here, and if he can find a permanent home at a low-mid table premier league side like Newcastle or a club like Anderlecht, then I think he can really compete for that 3rd or 4th CB role in the pool, especially with Long out for a whole season.
The ranked CB group, for me, currently looks like: Brooks, Long (IR), Miazga, Richards, Robinson, CCV, Zimmerman.
I certainly rate him! He’s an excellent athlete! It looks like now all the soccer skills are catching up with his athleticism. His ability to read the game and play prevention and denial is gonna make him the top man in our pool at some point so long as the athleticism doesn’t drop off precipitously over time.
I wonder why he doesn’t get talked about as a partner for Brooks. I think with Brooks’ reading of the game and CCV’s ability to recover on any bad reads should make him the perfect foil.