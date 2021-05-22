Source: Newcastle United, Bournemouth among clubs interested in Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers loan spell at AFC Bournemouth came to a disappointing ending on Saturday with the team’s loss in the League Championship promotion playoffs, and now the American defender heads into a summer that should see him make a permanent move away from Tottenham.

Newcastle United, Bournemouth, and Anderlecht have all had discussions with Tottenham over a permanent transfer for Carter-Vickers, a source close to Carter-Vickers confirmed to SBI on Saturday. Four MLS clubs have also expressed interest in Carter-Vickers, but a move to Major League is unlikely due to Carter-Vickers’ salary.

Tottenham is valuing Carter-Vickers at roughly $14 million after enjoying an impressive season with Bournemouth in the EFL Championship this season. Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, but has begun exploring options elsewhere in hopes of a move for consistent playing time.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has yet to make his senior debut in league play for Tottenham since being promoted to the first team in 2016-2017. Carter-Vickers is coming off his sixth loan spell away from the Premier League club, recently helping Bournemouth reach the EFL Championship promotion playoffs before being eliminated by Brentford after losing Saturday’s second leg, 3-1.

Carter-Vickers has totaled 115 appearances during his time in England’s second tier and has also featured in both the FA Cup and League Cup for several of his loan clubs. Carter-Vickers’ debut was delayed due to an ankle injury, but the 23-year-old went on to play a consistent role in Jonathan Woodgate’s backline, totaling 26 appearances for the club and scoring one goal.

Woodgate only worked with Carter-Vickers for four months, but has continued to back him as he prepares for the next step in his club career.

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Woodgate said in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo.”In my view, he needs to find a home. He needs to find a home and really cement a home and have that place where he’s going to play week in, week out.