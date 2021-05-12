Wondolowski, Paulo and Araujo headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 4

The LA Galaxy enjoyed one of the biggest wins of Major League Soccer’s Week 4 and a trio of standouts led the charge, putting together some of the best performances in the league.

Javier Hernandez, Jonathan Bond and Julian Araujo were all instrumental in the 2-1 victory over LAFC, and all three secured spots on SBI’s MLS Best XI for Week 4.

Hernandez earned his third selection of the season for his goal and assist in the victory, while Bond gets the nod for a series of top-notch saves he made to keep the Galaxy from falling behind. Araujo was a force at right back, enjoying the best match of any fullback in MLS in Week 4.

The Galaxy were the only team to have multiple representatives on this week’s MLS Best XI, with nine different teams represented, including Seattle midfielder Joao Paulo, who was instrumental in the Sounders’ victory over the Portland Timbers in their Cascadia Derby.

Here is the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 4:

SBI MLS Best XI (Week 4)

HONORABLE MENTION

Joe Willis; Walker Zimmerman, Derrick Williams, Jakob Glesnes, James Sands, Yeimar Gomez Andrade; Ilie Sanchez, Bryan Acosta, Frankie Amaya, Jamiro Monteiro; Lewis Morgan, Cristian Casseres, Caden Clark, Alex Muyl, Raul Ruidiaz.

