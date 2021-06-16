CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Canada, El Salvador and Panama qualify for octagonal

The eight teams fighting for three World Cup qualification spots in Concacaf have been determined. Canada, El Salvador and Panama secured the final three places on Tuesday night, joining the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Honduras for the third round of qualifying.

Canada’s golden generation, led by Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies and Lille striker Jonathan David, earned its opportunity at the country’s first World Cup appearance since 1986. Tuesday’s 3-0 win completed a 4-0 aggregate triumph for Les Rouge.

United States-born striker Josh Perez scored his second goal in the last three games for El Salvador, which reached the octagonal in style, outclassing St. Kitts and Nevis with a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Here is a closer look at Tuesday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifying action:

Canada 3, Haiti 0 (4-0 agg.)

(Josue Duverger (OG) 46′, Cyle Larin 74′, Junior Hoilett 89′)

Canada didn’t quite hit its stride in this series until the final 30 minutes of Tuesday’s game, but it still did more than enough to get through. Cyle Larin starred with a goal in each leg.

Canada first took the lead in strange fashion, with 21-year-old Haiti goalkeeper Josue Duverger conceding this head-scratching own goal.

An own goal from Josue Duverger gives Canada the lead

Cardiff forward Junior Hoilett completed the rout in the 89th minute, knocking in the rebound of his own shot, which hit the post.

Curacao 0, Panama 0 (1-2 agg.)

Panama weathered several late chances from Curacao to make the final eight in Concacaf. The first leg triumph for the Canaleros proved crucial, with Cecilio Waterman and Alberto Quintero scoring in a 2-1 home win last Saturday.

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made a huge penalty stop in the second half to keep hope alive for Curacao.

A HUGE save from Eloy Room to deny Panama from the spot

Panama qualified for its first-ever World Cup in 2018, and now it has a fighting chance at a second in a row.

El Salvador 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 (6-0 agg.)

(Josh Perez 24′, Gerson Mayen 87′)

Josh Perez scored the first goal of the second leg, but a 4-0 win in the first leg already ensured El Salvador progression to the third round of qualifying. Gerson Mayen added another goal in the final minutes, and El Salvador’s defense completed its third straight shutout.

¡Joshua Pérez sella el pase de El Salvador 😎! Joshua se barra y empuja el centro de Jairo Henríquez para mandar el balón al fondo de la portería



El Salvador 1–0 San Cristobal (Global 5-0)

El Salvador’s clashes with the United States in the octagonal will have some familiarity. Hugo Perez, a former USMNT player, coaches El Salvador. His nephew, former U.S. youth national team standout Josh Perez, has three goals and two assists in his last three appearances for El Salvador.