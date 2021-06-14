Must-See Goal: Patrik Schick

The soccer-filled summer may still be in its initial stages, but we might just have seen the best goal of the season all the same.

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored an incredible goal at the 2020 European Championship on Monday, curling a gorgeous shot from just past the midfield line into the back of the net. The sensational strike from distance came in the 52nd minute of a Group D match vs. Scotland, which ended 2-0 in Czech Republic’s favor.

OUT OF THIS WORLD FROM PATRIK SCHICK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1GDdrwwvmB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

The beautiful, long-range effort that you will probably want to see again and again is already one of the better goals scored this summer. The next few months are packed with soccer, with tournaments like the Copa America, Concacaf Gold Cup, and Olympics all being played in addition to Euro 2020.

Schick, who also scored the winner vs. Scotland with a glancing header, is currently one of the leading goal-scorers at the European Championship. He and Czech Republic next face Croatia on Friday.