SBISoccer.com

Must-See Goal: Patrik Schick

Must-See Goal: Patrik Schick

Euro 2020

Must-See Goal: Patrik Schick

By June 14, 2021 2:29 pm

By |

The soccer-filled summer may still be in its initial stages, but we might just have seen the best goal of the season all the same.

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored an incredible goal at the 2020 European Championship on Monday, curling a gorgeous shot from just past the midfield line into the back of the net. The sensational strike from distance came in the 52nd minute of a Group D match vs. Scotland, which ended 2-0 in Czech Republic’s favor.

The beautiful, long-range effort that you will probably want to see again and again is already one of the better goals scored this summer. The next few months are packed with soccer, with tournaments like the Copa America, Concacaf Gold Cup, and Olympics all being played in addition to Euro 2020.

Schick, who also scored the winner vs. Scotland with a glancing header, is currently one of the leading goal-scorers at the European Championship. He and Czech Republic next face Croatia on Friday.

, , Euro 2020, International Soccer, Must-See Goals, Must-See Videos

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home