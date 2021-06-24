Red Bulls standout and USMNT prospect Caden Clark sidelined after appendectomy

Caden Clark’s excellent 2021 MLS season has come to an abrupt halt as the midfielder recovers from an appendectomy conducted on Monday.

The New York Red Bulls youngster was left out of Gerhard Struber’s starting lineup prior to the team’s eventual 3-2 loss to the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. The Red Bulls revealed Clark’s appendectomy when they announced their lineup for Wednesday’s match, but provided no timetable on his return.

Caden Clark is out as he is recovering from an appendectomy. — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) June 23, 2021

Clark has been one of the most productive Red Bulls players this season, notching four goals and two assists in his first full season as a regular starter. The Red Bulls will look for Frankie Amaya to help pick up the offensive production in the middle of the field in Clark’s absence.

The timing of Clark’s appendectomy could also hurt his chances of earning his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up. Clark was named to the USMNT preliminary roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup, and was considered a good candidate to be included in the squad, but he could now miss out given the fact Gold Cup rosters are due on June 30, and the timetable for his recovery remains unknown.

The Red Bulls will look to regroup from Wednesday’s loss when they travel to face Atlanta United on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium