SBI Woman of the Match: Midge Purce

Fighting for her spot to break into the U.S. Women’s National Team Olympic 18, Margaret “Midge” Purce had the exact type of game she needed to have in the team’s 4-0 win over Jamaica.

Purce earned her second goal in her seventh USWNT cap on a nice play in the 22nd minute to hand the Americans a comfortable lead.

Unmarked and with plenty of temptation to charge into the box, Purce did well to time her run perfectly for Christen Press to find her. From there, she calmly beat Jamaican keeper Sydney Schnieder near-post, and you can see what it meant to her in the celebration.

@ChristenPress with the assist, @100Purcent with the finish.

What’s more, she stayed on the field when Vlatko Andonovski made three substitutions at halftime and showcased the versatility needed to bolster her Olympic stock.

Purce slid back to right back in the second half and continued to impress as she helped protect the shutout while contributing to the attack, dominating the right side of the field the entire evening.

Purce beat out fellow goal scorers Carli Lloyd and Lindsey Horan for SBI’s Woman of the Match honor.

