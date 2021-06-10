USMNT rolls over Costa Rica for third June victory

After a week of dramatic late victories, the U.S. Men’s National Team closed out its memorable month of June with a much more comfortable win on Wednesday.
The Americans rolled to a 4-0 triumph over Costa Rica, with Brenden Aaronson, Daryl Dike, Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna delivering the goals in a comfortable win at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Gregg Berhalter deployed a starting lineup consisting of players who saw little to no playing time in the recent Concacaf Nations League tournament, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the net just three days after playing the hero in Sunday’s Nations League final.
Daryl Dike, who wasn’t an official part of the U.S. Nations League squad, made the most of his first national team start, playing a role in the opening USA goal before scoring his first national team goal.
Aaronson opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he pounced on a loose ball caused by Dike, who had his initial shot blocked after receiving an excellent pass from Antonee Robinson. Aaronson raced onto the loose ball and lashed a close-range shot into the net.
Dike scored his first USMNT goal in the 42nd minute, running onto a perfect long pass from Mark McKenzie, and racing past Costa Rica and LA Galaxy defender Giancarlo Gonzalez before slotting him the second U.S. goal just before halftime.
The second half continued to be dominated by the Americans, with Reggie Cannon being the unlikely scorer of the third USMNT goal. The Boavista fullback collected a turnover forced by Tyler Adams and made an excellent move to switch the ball to his left foot for a low shot that turned into his first USMNT goal.
As if the Americans weren’t already dominating enough, Gio Reyna came off the bench for a late cameo and made an instant impact, drawing a penalty a minute after entering the match. The Borussia Dortmund winger haggled with teammate Jordan Pefok over who would take the penalty, and eventually took the spot kick, converting with a nonchalant finish.
The Americans will now take a break before taking part in the Concacaf Gold Cup, a tournament that is expected to feature a USMNT squad that will consist mostly of MLS players.
I haven’t seen the stats, but it felt like possession was about 90% US, 10% Costa Rica. When has that ever happened before?
Costa Rica tied both Mexico and Honduras and lost only on PKs. They started most of the players from those 2 games, so saying they are weak is a disservice to them. They should have been and looked a bit tired, while the US used almost all fresh players who saw little or no time in the Nations Legue.
Although it was mostly the same lineup their intensity was definitely down from the Mexico match (didn’t watch their math with Hon.). Anytime Lozano got the ball they pretty much just wacked him to the ground. It is a lesson though we finished that early chance and got the goal in the last five minutes of the half. If you do that you’re going to break a lot of teams.
Costa Rica were bad, but good game from the starters. Glad Horvath got his shutout. Aaronson is a baller, was very impressed. Good goals by Dike and Cannon. The three game schedule for world cup qualifying should benefit the US as the team has more depth than other concacaf teams and if Costa Rica is this weak then that’ll help too.
While Costa Rica today was kind of a ghost of its former self, still it was nice to see the US play so well. I think we now have a team capable of playing the way Klinsmann wanted the US to play. As to the players, I don’t see why Robinson isn’t playing regularly at LB. Once again he was very good. Aronson really needs to be in a top 5 league, he is a budding star IMO. His play along the end line where he managed to get through about 3 defenders was Ronaldo like. Dike needs to play for most of the Gold Cup. I’m not as enthusiastic about Weah. To me he is a lot like Arriola now in that he runs around, shows some speed and energy, but the final product is lacking. One one of our attacks when he got a pass on the right wing with a fair amount of space, he wasted his opportunity. I don’t think it is a lack of ability, but lack of playing time. I think he had a good shooting opportunity but spurned it to drive further and only got a corner kick. He may become a mainstay for the team, but he’s not there yet.
Just need to have patience with Aaronson. He hasn’t had a full European season yet. If he puts in a season as strong as his half season he will easily be able to make a move into Germany.
Have you ever wondered if we may be better than the sceptics say we are? Costa Rica had just taken Mexico and Honduras to penalties. I think we may be a potentially great team.
Even after beating Mexico i still don’t understand GGG excuse leaving yusah out of the starting XI and then not even playing him. That’s what this team really needs to open up play through the midfield. He holds possession well and can facilitate the offense.
Anyone hear Twellman say that Musah was cap tied? Couldn’t remember what minute a heard him say it. He read the rule : 4 or more friendlies with the a nations A+ squad cap ties a person!! Twellman also mentioned Musah being cap tied since N. Ireland.
He backed down from that because at some point he said that Musah isn’t cap-tied, according to US Soccer
That was certainly a friendly. Aaronson and Weah have some flare. Depth is certainly there going into WCQ except at LCB. Without Navas, Costa Rica probably wouldn’t qualify they are pretty average.
It wasn’t that long ago the US lacked depth at striker and wings. The US rolled out 3 newcomers and rising stars Aaronson, Dike and Weah to start, and they did impress. Musah as expected acquitted himself, and and will add needed depth at MF. Berhalter will likely use the Gold Cup to look for added depth, probably at center back with Long out for an extended period, and also candidates to back up Adams.
The problem is what we’re really looking for is a LCB and there aren’t a lot of those in MLS. MRobinson is a RCB, Glad plays on the left for RSL but he is right footed, Trusty would be an option he’s starting regularly in Colorado, Kessler is also right footed that plays on left. Keita is left footed but isn’t really NT ready at this point. Can anyone come up with other American CBs in MLS that play on the left?
Didn’t Zimmerman sometimes play on the left for LAFC?
Might have, the issue is Berhalter prefers a left footed player in that spot. He did play Long there in 2019 so maybe he isn’t that set on it.
Reggie’s impersonation of the ref the other night was spot on. I’m glad the kids are having fun. The team spirit among the group seems really positive. You can even tell from the body language when players are subbed in for one another that they’re all in this together.
If you think about the talk from the 2018 cycle about toxic personalities in the locker room and all that, the togetherness of this young group may be one of the most significant developments of the past several years.
I didn’t like Reyna and Pefok fighting for the ball on the PK. Although we only got a quick glimpse of it on TV, maybe they were joking around or something.
Yeah, I was a bit uneasy about that, as well. I only heard what the commentators had to say about it, but I feel like that’s the sort of thing that should be sorted out beforehand. Gio’s penalty was solid, though. On the replay, you could see that he looked to the right and shot to the left and the keeper bought it hook, line, and sinker.
Reyna been known to throw tamper tantrums out there