USMNT rolls over Costa Rica for third June victory

After a week of dramatic late victories, the U.S. Men’s National Team closed out its memorable month of June with a much more comfortable win on Wednesday.

The Americans rolled to a 4-0 triumph over Costa Rica, with Brenden Aaronson, Daryl Dike, Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna delivering the goals in a comfortable win at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Gregg Berhalter deployed a starting lineup consisting of players who saw little to no playing time in the recent Concacaf Nations League tournament, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the net just three days after playing the hero in Sunday’s Nations League final.

Daryl Dike, who wasn’t an official part of the U.S. Nations League squad, made the most of his first national team start, playing a role in the opening USA goal before scoring his first national team goal.

Aaronson opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he pounced on a loose ball caused by Dike, who had his initial shot blocked after receiving an excellent pass from Antonee Robinson. Aaronson raced onto the loose ball and lashed a close-range shot into the net.

Brenden Aaronson opens the scoring for the USMNT against Costa Rica fresh off their Nations League win against Mexico 🔥 pic.twitter.com/42NJcsWBBz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 9, 2021

Dike scored his first USMNT goal in the 42nd minute, running onto a perfect long pass from Mark McKenzie, and racing past Costa Rica and LA Galaxy defender Giancarlo Gonzalez before slotting him the second U.S. goal just before halftime.

DARYL DIKE'S FIRST USMNT GOAL 🎉 pic.twitter.com/00NAke0vNq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 9, 2021

The second half continued to be dominated by the Americans, with Reggie Cannon being the unlikely scorer of the third USMNT goal. The Boavista fullback collected a turnover forced by Tyler Adams and made an excellent move to switch the ball to his left foot for a low shot that turned into his first USMNT goal.

THE USMNT ARE FLYING! 🔥 Reggie Cannon's first USMNT goal makes it 3-0 against Costa Rica! pic.twitter.com/P4iIrmL9uJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2021

As if the Americans weren’t already dominating enough, Gio Reyna came off the bench for a late cameo and made an instant impact, drawing a penalty a minute after entering the match. The Borussia Dortmund winger haggled with teammate Jordan Pefok over who would take the penalty, and eventually took the spot kick, converting with a nonchalant finish.

The Americans will now take a break before taking part in the Concacaf Gold Cup, a tournament that is expected to feature a USMNT squad that will consist mostly of MLS players.