USMNT vs. Mexico: Your Running Commentary

By June 6, 2021 10:07 pm

By |

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final in what will be the first major test for the exciting new generation of young Americans shining in Europe.

Mexico fully intends to spoil the coronation of the American youngsters with a win, while Gregg Berhalter’s squad will take their first shot at taking the title of Concacaf kings away from El Tri.

Here’s the lineup we’ll see the USMNT deploy against Mexico:

If you will be watching the action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the acton.

  • Gomer Pyle

    Best game in any sport I’ve ever attended. My nerves are gone and my voice is gone. A beautiful reminder of why we subject ourselves to all this suffering. Sometimes it does end well!

    Reply
  • Wva97

    How can throwing all that trash on the field still happen in 2021? Pathetic. Good on the USA. Mexico made our backs look silly and are going to be dangerous for a long time. The rivalry is alive and well. Herrera looks like he’s 45.

    Reply
    • Cylo

      good thing Mexico back 4 was just as bad lol. But USA defense was very shaky. Except Brooks, he was amazing today

      Reply
    • Jesse D

      Tim Ream played his final game im a US shirt. He was crazy overeat he’d as a left back. I understand that Dest has not played much defense recently either, Robinson is way more competent as a 1 v 1 defender than Ream in space. I can’t believe Mexico only got one goal off of Ream.

      Reply
  • It’s Ok 2 Think

    Power came back on just to see Horvath save the penalty!

    Reply
  • Cylo

    smh Mckenzie is killing us. This was a really bad game for him. Horvath with a great block!! He is taking that MOTM from Mckennie

    Reply
    • Tejana

      Yes, McKenzie had a poor outing today, but he’s young, even if he isn’t my “boy.” (I had hardly heard of him until he got a
      start or two.)

      Why not give players at least a little time to adapt? Who among you has never had one bad day?
      .
      All the more encouraging to see teammates step up to help, and to see Horvath have a fabulous day.
      .
      Yes, Miazga, and Berhalter, may now feel he could have done better, but it might have been harsh to sit McKenzie after a decent outing against Honduras.
      .
      20-20 hindsight, doubtful whether any of us couch critics could have done better out there under pressure, and for once it turned out all right in the end. Let’s be happy for them all.
      .

      Reply
      • Jesse D

        I agree McKenzie had a bad night, but was not conpletely out match. Had one truly bone head play and a couple other poor plays. The penalty could have happened to anyone. McKenzie did have a few very good plays as well. Altogether,a bad game! Ream on the other hand, might as well have been a statue. Mexico could do anything the wanted on his side.

      • Cylo

        He had more then one bad play tonight. McKenzie turnover the ball 4 times out of the back. One he recovered real nicely. The other 3 just worked out in USA favor with one kick going way over Zach. Also the hand in the box

    • Cylo

      One thing I learned about tonight. We need Chris Richards really bad. Btw I agree not giving up on McKenzie, he’s still young but you guys are giving him way too many excuses tonight. He was very poor tonight. But its funny how you guys have no problems slamming Ream who played better then McKenzie. Which isn’t saying much

      Reply
    • Tejana

      Woooo!!!
      .
      Atajadon de Horvath! Our hero!
      .
      Félix: Neither team deserves to lose …
      .

      Reply
      • Cylo

        Your boy was really bad today. Horvath bailed him out

    • Chivalife

      The u.s was gifted a penalty so if mexico is a disgrace, what does that make the u.s?

      Reply
      • Jesse D

        Its Mexican fans that are a disgrace, not the team. My wife and I no longer go to games because the Mexican fans throw stuff at all American fans, ask Gio how it feels. Its a disgrace that Concacaf and local police don’t step in to remove fans and/or make arrests. It is assault.

  • Bac

    I hate the short run up penalty…
    But that was a confident spot kick CP

    Reply
  • Cylo

    Good call cause that was a PK! Come on USA!! Captain America!!! 3-2 USA!!!!

    Reply
  • Cylo

    Taking out Dest and Reyna with the formation changing has no favor Mexico. We can’t even hold the ball. Such a shame cause we had a good attack thru out the game. I just don’t get this Berkhalter.

    Reply
  • Tejana

    Weah pleads for handball call off Araujo in area, analysts: everybody saw it; Pitti didn’t … or outside area?
    .
    Lainez on fire, keeps getting good-looking shots off …
    .
    Guardado on … Cannon on for Yedlin …
    .
    107′
    .

    Reply
  • Scott e Dio

    Fire Beerholder!! Llegett comes in for Reyna!!!
    Robinson or Musah!

    Reply
    • Cylo

      I was shocked that Reyna came out. We added another DM into the field. c

      Reply
  • Tejana

    Overtime …
    .
    Yedlin hurt or cramping, McKennie possibly hurt … both still on …
    .
    H. Herrera goes in studs up on a US ankle, somehow avoids obvious yellow despite all protests. (Announcers: did ref forget he was already on a yellow?)
    .
    Horvath several good saves already *ulp* …
    .

    Reply
  • beachbum

    so everyone should be able to slide in studs up for the rest of the game. weak Pitti on that one

    Reply
  • Tejana

    96′ .. into 7 added minutes, 3-minute additional stoppage for anti-discrimination protocol step 1 … commentators say they didn’t hear the offensive word, but it’s very loud, tempers heated …

    Reply
  • beachbum

    Mexican soccer, always and forever. I was going to praise Tata for having his team play without the classic Mexican machismo BS, but alas….

    Reply
    • beachbum

      hey Bac, long time man, good to see you. Acosta a little different animal than Ream at LB for Lainez

      Reply
      • Bac

        I’m like you nowadays, always lurking but seldom seen….
        Nothin like the old days:)

  • beachbum

    our pressure d has caused plenty of problems for Mexico. in attack, so the chances are there. could get nasty if we can score first in the 2nd half. if Adams is ready, would be sweet to see him. Finally, in the 4st minute, Steffen whacked a long goal kick. Mexico won possession but we look best in our pressure d so whatever. our build out casues heart trouble but when we do break lines it’s on and we need to convert! Pulisic off his game so far but it just takes one moment. Gio playing his best defense, great to see. would love to see Josh get a goal on that far post where he is open often

    Reply
  • It’s Ok 2 Think

    This sux, my power went out just as halftime was about to happen!!

    Reply
      • Tejana

        OK2, where are you, how can we help? Do we need to send a candle?
        .
        65′ Steffen goes down after no contact, Horvath to come on. Weah previously replaced Dest.
        .
        Pulisic has at least had a touch on ball in 2nd half, but can’t keep possession long. *ulp*
        .

      • Tejana

        68′ Pefok for Sargent … approx. 6 m. injury time getting Steffen off …
        .

      • It’s Ok 2 Think

        Gracias!! (Atl btw) sometimes I flip back & forth between UDN & CBSS sometimes I like hearing broadcast in Spanish!

    • It’s Ok 2 Think

      As I was changing channels, power went off! What Steffen got injured?! Holy Jason Kreis!

      Reply
  • Cylo

    McKenzie is killing us. He has 2 really bad turnovers out of the back and we were lucky the 2nd one didn’t lead to a goal. We gotta pull him, he is not ready

    Reply
    • Tejana

      Have McKenzie and Yedlin ever had the chance to play together? Mexico was pressing hard and fast from the outset. It’s a tough situation to play next to someone completely new. Not that it wasn’t catastrophic, but Miazga or anyone else could have played one bad early pass as well.

      Reply
      • Cylo

        McKenzie is killing us!!!! He gave Mexico 2 goals in this game.

  • I scored three goals in one game

    Need some changes to start second, bring on Adams for acosta and yusah for yedlin move dest back to right side and go back to a 433. Yusah could help hold possession and unlock the top 3

    Reply
    • I scored three goals in one game

      Also Robinson for ream but using 3 subs so early might be to many. Ream at left back is a little scary though

      Reply

