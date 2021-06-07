USMNT vs. Mexico: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final in what will be the first major test for the exciting new generation of young Americans shining in Europe.
Mexico fully intends to spoil the coronation of the American youngsters with a win, while Gregg Berhalter’s squad will take their first shot at taking the title of Concacaf kings away from El Tri.
Here’s the lineup we’ll see the USMNT deploy against Mexico:
If you will be watching the action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.
Enjoy the acton.
Best game in any sport I’ve ever attended. My nerves are gone and my voice is gone. A beautiful reminder of why we subject ourselves to all this suffering. Sometimes it does end well!
How can throwing all that trash on the field still happen in 2021? Pathetic. Good on the USA. Mexico made our backs look silly and are going to be dangerous for a long time. The rivalry is alive and well. Herrera looks like he’s 45.
good thing Mexico back 4 was just as bad lol. But USA defense was very shaky. Except Brooks, he was amazing today
Tim Ream played his final game im a US shirt. He was crazy overeat he’d as a left back. I understand that Dest has not played much defense recently either, Robinson is way more competent as a 1 v 1 defender than Ream in space. I can’t believe Mexico only got one goal off of Ream.
Mexico and it’s fab pure Fuk’n rubbish suck it
Power came back on just to see Horvath save the penalty!
cheers
Thank god cause it saved your boy McKenzie
smh Mckenzie is killing us. This was a really bad game for him. Horvath with a great block!! He is taking that MOTM from Mckennie
Yes, McKenzie had a poor outing today, but he’s young, even if he isn’t my “boy.” (I had hardly heard of him until he got a
start or two.)
Why not give players at least a little time to adapt? Who among you has never had one bad day?
.
All the more encouraging to see teammates step up to help, and to see Horvath have a fabulous day.
.
Yes, Miazga, and Berhalter, may now feel he could have done better, but it might have been harsh to sit McKenzie after a decent outing against Honduras.
.
20-20 hindsight, doubtful whether any of us couch critics could have done better out there under pressure, and for once it turned out all right in the end. Let’s be happy for them all.
.
I agree McKenzie had a bad night, but was not conpletely out match. Had one truly bone head play and a couple other poor plays. The penalty could have happened to anyone. McKenzie did have a few very good plays as well. Altogether,a bad game! Ream on the other hand, might as well have been a statue. Mexico could do anything the wanted on his side.
He had more then one bad play tonight. McKenzie turnover the ball 4 times out of the back. One he recovered real nicely. The other 3 just worked out in USA favor with one kick going way over Zach. Also the hand in the box
One thing I learned about tonight. We need Chris Richards really bad. Btw I agree not giving up on McKenzie, he’s still young but you guys are giving him way too many excuses tonight. He was very poor tonight. But its funny how you guys have no problems slamming Ream who played better then McKenzie. Which isn’t saying much
not a PK, rigore, penal, any language
Damn. Handball off McKenzie. VAR …
.
Woooo!!!
.
Atajadon de Horvath! Our hero!
.
Félix: Neither team deserves to lose …
.
Your boy was really bad today. Horvath bailed him out
Mexican soccer…what a pathetic disgrace
The u.s was gifted a penalty so if mexico is a disgrace, what does that make the u.s?
gifted? look at the replay again friend
Its Mexican fans that are a disgrace, not the team. My wife and I no longer go to games because the Mexican fans throw stuff at all American fans, ask Gio how it feels. Its a disgrace that Concacaf and local police don’t step in to remove fans and/or make arrests. It is assault.
I hate the short run up penalty…
But that was a confident spot kick CP
Good call cause that was a PK! Come on USA!! Captain America!!! 3-2 USA!!!!
Yeah!!!
Penalty?
This ref is bought!
This didn’t age well
penal, rigore, PK…in any language
Taking out Dest and Reyna with the formation changing has no favor Mexico. We can’t even hold the ball. Such a shame cause we had a good attack thru out the game. I just don’t get this Berkhalter.
Weah pleads for handball call off Araujo in area, analysts: everybody saw it; Pitti didn’t … or outside area?
.
Lainez on fire, keeps getting good-looking shots off …
.
Guardado on … Cannon on for Yedlin …
.
107′
.
Fire Beerholder!! Llegett comes in for Reyna!!!
Robinson or Musah!
I was shocked that Reyna came out. We added another DM into the field. c
Overtime …
.
Yedlin hurt or cramping, McKennie possibly hurt … both still on …
.
H. Herrera goes in studs up on a US ankle, somehow avoids obvious yellow despite all protests. (Announcers: did ref forget he was already on a yellow?)
.
Horvath several good saves already *ulp* …
.
so everyone should be able to slide in studs up for the rest of the game. weak Pitti on that one
Pitti really sucking donkey out there, too obvious
96′ .. into 7 added minutes, 3-minute additional stoppage for anti-discrimination protocol step 1 … commentators say they didn’t hear the offensive word, but it’s very loud, tempers heated …
Mexican soccer, always and forever. I was going to praise Tata for having his team play without the classic Mexican machismo BS, but alas….
Weston runs straight to Coach..that is cool
Now that really wasnt predictable..
Gee Whiz… that wasn’t predictable or anything….
hey Bac, long time man, good to see you. Acosta a little different animal than Ream at LB for Lainez
I’m like you nowadays, always lurking but seldom seen….
Nothin like the old days:)
Lainez on to attack Ream
Derrr… ya think… smh
and goal
our pressure d has caused plenty of problems for Mexico. in attack, so the chances are there. could get nasty if we can score first in the 2nd half. if Adams is ready, would be sweet to see him. Finally, in the 4st minute, Steffen whacked a long goal kick. Mexico won possession but we look best in our pressure d so whatever. our build out casues heart trouble but when we do break lines it’s on and we need to convert! Pulisic off his game so far but it just takes one moment. Gio playing his best defense, great to see. would love to see Josh get a goal on that far post where he is open often
This sux, my power went out just as halftime was about to happen!!
Tejana where you at? SOS lol
OK2, where are you, how can we help? Do we need to send a candle?
.
65′ Steffen goes down after no contact, Horvath to come on. Weah previously replaced Dest.
.
Pulisic has at least had a touch on ball in 2nd half, but can’t keep possession long. *ulp*
.
68′ Pefok for Sargent … approx. 6 m. injury time getting Steffen off …
.
Gracias!! (Atl btw) sometimes I flip back & forth between UDN & CBSS sometimes I like hearing broadcast in Spanish!
As I was changing channels, power went off! What Steffen got injured?! Holy Jason Kreis!
Ochoa 2 clutch saves …
.
79′ 1-2 Lainez …
.
2-2 McKennie!
.
Adams on, Reyna off …
.
85′ …
.
https://us.soccerway.com/matches/2021/06/07/nc-america/concacaf-nations-league/united-states-of-america/mexico/3241478/
Did you get power back yet?
Naw, no power… my anxiety is pretty high, if the match wasn’t on I probably wouldn’t be hearing my heart beat, lol
I want USA to win more than I want electricity@ the moment. Is that a bad thing? I feel like it’s more than a sport, right now
McKenzie is killing us. He has 2 really bad turnovers out of the back and we were lucky the 2nd one didn’t lead to a goal. We gotta pull him, he is not ready
Have McKenzie and Yedlin ever had the chance to play together? Mexico was pressing hard and fast from the outset. It’s a tough situation to play next to someone completely new. Not that it wasn’t catastrophic, but Miazga or anyone else could have played one bad early pass as well.
McKenzie is killing us!!!! He gave Mexico 2 goals in this game.
Need some changes to start second, bring on Adams for acosta and yusah for yedlin move dest back to right side and go back to a 433. Yusah could help hold possession and unlock the top 3
Also Robinson for ream but using 3 subs so early might be to many. Ream at left back is a little scary though
Is Adams even in form? He has missed a lot of time