Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Wagner, Pefok begin partnership at Young Boys, and more

Swiss Pro League side Young Boys kicks off its competitive schedule on Wednesday as David Wagner and Jordan Pefok begin a partnership in UEFA Champions League qualifying.

Wagner takes over at Young Boys looking to help lead the team to the UCL group stage later this fall. The former Schalke and Huddersfield Town manager will get to work with Pefok, who was one of Young Boys top players on loan last season. Pefok scored 15 goals and registered four assists in 43 combined outings for Young Boys last season, earning himself a permanent transfer from French club Rennes.

While the duo will also be looking to help Young Boys repeat as league champions, a date with Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday should be a good first test this season.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray begin their competitive schedule against PSV in Champions League qualifying. Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros continue their quest for a spot in the UCL group stage after advancing from the first round. Ian Harkes and Dundee United continue League Cup action in Scotland while Christian Ramirez begins life at Scottish side Aberdeen.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA champions league qualifying

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face PSV on Wednesday.

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Zalgiris Bilnius on Tuesday.

Europa Conference League Qualifying

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen face Hacken on Thursday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Suduva on Thursday.

Scotland

League Cup

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face East Fife on Tuesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Olimpia on Thursday. Teams are tied 0-0 after first leg.