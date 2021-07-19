As far as dream starts go, a goal 20 seconds into a tournament match against a neighboring rival is a pretty good one, and on Sunday it was just enough to help the U.S. men’s national team hold off a tough Canada to finish Concacaf Gold Cup group play with a perfect 3-0 record.
Shaq Moore’s goal 20 seconds into the match wound up being the difference as the Americans earned a 1-0 win over Canada to secure first place in Group B.
Sebastian Lletget received an excellent pass from Kellyn Acosta on the left flank and quickly squared a pass to the back-post to a streaking Moore, who finished the chance to kick off celebrations at sold-out Children’s Mercy Park.
The early goal looked it might propel the USMNT to a lopsided victory, but Canada eventually shook off that early goal and actually took control of the match after the first 30 minutes.
The Americans were never able to find the game after that promising start, managing just three total shots all match, and never recording another shot on goal after Moore’s goal.
In fact, it was the Americans who had to endure a difficult second half as Canada piled on the pressure and tested Matt Turner, who made three saves to keep the shutout. Walker Zimmerman’s exit from the match with a knee injury in the 15th minute didn’t cause problems for the Americans in the first half, but Donovan Pines struggled badly in the second half and the Canadians looked like they would break through and find an equalizer as they outshot the Americans 14-6.
The Canada goal never came though, with Miles Robinson, James Sands and Sam Vines delivering strong performances to maintain the shutout.
The Canadians had a claim for a penalty on the play Zimmerman’s injury came on, when he brought down Canada defender Richie Laryea in the penalty area. Replays showed Laryea foul Zimmerman prior to Zimmerman’s foul, and match officials ultimately ruled there was no penalty foul.
The USMNT finished in first place in Group B, and will now play its quarterfinal match on July 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas against the runner-up in Group C, which will be the loser of Tuesday’s Group C finale between Costa Rica and Jamaica. A draw would pit the Americans against Jamaica.
Canada will face the winner of Group C between Costa Rica and Jamaica.
Good News–we won. Bad news–we were really out played. Bad news, this was without Canada’s 2 best players. Good news–with our European players in September we should beat them in the WCQ. Bad news–I don’t see how this US team can win the GC. Good news–it doesn’t matter much.
There are some who think we should bypass our older, experienced players for young budding players. Well, if those young players play for teams like Juventus, Chelsea, Dortmund, or on other Top 5 league teams, that a whole different thing from those who have played only MLS. The difference seems significant. Some, including Arena in the past. thought MLS based rosters were good enough. Not anymore. A lot of Canadian players are now European based. Mark Anthony Kaye is a good player for LAFC, but doesn’t start for Canada. Canada not only looked more skilled, they seemed quicker and better at turning the ball over.
USA got the result. They went more defensive after the loss of Zimmerman. Hopefully we get him back cause Pines is a really big dropoff. All I heard was how good was Canada and they didn’t look good to me. I never felt their attack was a threat. Now for US, they gotta do better on the counterattack. Dike got no service out there but a win is a win
Their 2 best players weren’t there and one of their starting strikers was knocked out of the game early on.
This was absolute garbage…anti-football, zero creative thought or footballing intelligence out there. Yes, it’s a 2nd string team, yes, they were already through.
But play some football. Enjoy the beautiful game…
Look at who the coach is…
Still decades away from any relevance on the global stage…
Not even 2nd stringers. USMNT has all 3rd stringers.
There’s no two ways about it this match was a junk show. First 15-20 min we looked fairly solid until…
Herdman made some tactical adjustments for Canada that stumped Beerholder. I thought, if we can just make it through the first half the US can make 2nd half adjustments…didn’t happen. Tactically we were poor, straight up out coached today. Sometimes you have to adjust to make things work for the personnel you have on hand which has been difficult for us at times. Tactically it just wasn’t good enough today.
But with a bit of luck we get the W and hopefully we can make proper adjustments over the much needed break until 1/4’s
If you view the GC as nothing more than a tryout for WCQ slots:
– Sands appears to have an edge over Busio for a #6 backup. Sands has the needed defensive acumen paired with distribution skills. Busio needs to gain body mass, which will come as he is still a teenager, in order to handle the rigor of WCQ, and Serie A for that matter.
– Robinson looks to be a keeper at CB for WCQ. The GC has to boost his overall confidence. His 1×1 defending stands out.
– Unsure if Dike is ready as a single striker deployment. He struggles with hold-up and transition, and Canada took advantage. Zardes made a better impression in this game with 2-way play. Looks like Dike needs midfield service at this juncture.
– Thinking Hoppe choosing GC over Schalke pre-season to try to impress scouts and angle for a transfer.
– Likely not getting a call in September: Lewis, Yueill, Pines
– If you follow Canada, you have to like the possession and percentage of duels won. We were fortunate Lorin and Akinola had early exits, as Canada likely would’ve broken through with goals. Add in David and Davies and Canada will be a force in September.