Euro 2020 quarterfinals, Copa America Soccer on TV this weekend

Euro 2020 and Copa America continue this weekend with quarterfinal matchups taking place Saturday in both respective tournaments.

Friday’s slate begins with Spain versus Switzerland and wraps up with Ukraine versus England on Saturday to round out the final four teams, joining the winners from Friday’s matches.

The big match of Euro 2020 is Belgium vs. Italy, the second game on Friday. Belgium is dealing with a minor injury crisis with Eden Hazard questionable for the match and Kevin de Bruyne hoping to return to the starting lineup with a muscle injury of his own.

Denmark meets Czech Republic in a match of underdog teams hoping to continue their magical run to the semifinals. Denmark comes into the match riding a wave emotion fueled by the collapse of star playmaker Christian Eriksen, but Kasper Dolberg and Jens Stryger Larsen have carried the attack in his absence.

The Czech Republic has also enjoyed a surprising run to the quarterfinals, defeating the Netherlands in the round of 16. The Czechs are lead by Bayern Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick, who has four goals in the tournament.

In the second match, England is coming off of a win over Germany and is starting to find their form after a sluggish start to the tournament. After a third place finish in Group C, Ukraine squeaked by Sweden in the round of 16 courtesy of a goal in the 120th minute from Artym Dubyk.

In Copa America, the quarterfinal matchups continue with Uruguay versus Colombia followed by Argentina versus Ecuador in the nightcap.

Saturday is also filled with heavy MLS slate featuring nine matches and three additional matches being played on Sunday.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

Belgium vs Italy – Arguably the two best teams remaining in the tournament face off. This might be the best match of Euro 2020. Uruguay vs Colombia – Neither team has been at their best in Copa America to this point, but a match up between two top 15 teams in the world with a semi-final spot on the line is worth of a watch. England vs Ukraine – England should be expected to handle the Ukraine without much opposition, but with England lacking consistency in the attack an upset cannot be ruled out. Mexico vs Nigeria – In another Gold Cup tune up, El Tri faces the Super Eagles, which are one of the better teams of Africa. Columbus Crew vs the New England Revolution – In a matchup of two top teams in the Eastern Conference, the first-place Revs face off against the 2020 MLS Cup champions in Columbus.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

EURO 2020

12:00 p.m. EPSN, ESPN App, fuboTV – Switzerland vs Spain

3:00 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV – Belgium vs Italy

COPA AMERICA

5:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, TUDN, fuboTV – Quarterfinal 1: Peru vs Paraguay

8:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, TUDN, fuboTV – Quarterfinal 2: Brazil vs Chile

GOLD CUP QUALIFYING ROUNDS

4:30 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Haiti vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

7:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Bermuda vs Barbados

9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Trinidad and Tobago vs Montserrat

NWSL

7:00 p.m. Paramount+ – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Kansas City NWSL

7:30 p.m. Twitch – Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

8:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Houston Dash vs OL Reign

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7:00 p.m. ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Miami FC

7:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8:00 p.m. ESPN+ – Sporting KC II vs Louisville City

8:30 p.m. ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs FC Tulsa

Saturday

EURO 2020

12:00 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV – Denmark vs Czech Republic

3:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV – England vs Ukraine

COPA AMERICA

6:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Uruguay vs Colombia

9:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN – Argentina vs Ecuador

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

5:00 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs New England

5:30 p.m. fuboTV, NBC Sports Washington – DC United vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App, TSN – Montreal Impact vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – Orlando City SC vs New York RB

8:00 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United

8:00 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – Minnesota United vs SJ Earthquakes

8:00 p.m. WPHL-TV PHL17 Philadelphia – Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union

8:30 p.m. Mega TV Houston – Houston Dynamo vs Cincinnati

10:00 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV – Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC

GOLD CUP PRELIM QUALIFIERS

4:30 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Guadeloupe vs Bahamas

7:00 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cuba vs French Guiana

9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Guatemala vs Guyana

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

10:30 p.m. fuboTV, TUDN, UniMAS – Mexico vs Nigeria

NWSL

7:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Portland Thorns vs Racing Louisville

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7:00 p.m. Indy Eleven vs Birmingham Legion ESPN+, ESPN App

7:00 p.m. San Diego Loyal vs Sacramento Republic ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN App

7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Charlotte Independence ESPN+, ESPN App

7:30 p.m. Atlanta United II vs Memphis 901 ESPN+, ESPN App

8:30pm San Antonio vs Austin Bold ESPN+, ESPN App

9:30 p.m. El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 p.m. Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 p.m. Las Vegas Lights vs Tacoma Defiance ESPN+, ESPN App

SUNDAY

8:30 p.m. KTXA Dallas – Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

9:00 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App – Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC

10:30 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – LA Galaxy vs Sporting KC

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

12:30pm El Salvador vs Qatar

NWSL

6:00 p.m. Paramount+ – Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage