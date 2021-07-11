Gold Cup Rewind: Mexico held to shocking draw in Group A opener

Mexico’s 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign did not get off to the start El Tri would have wanted, with a frustrating night ending with a 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago.

The loss of Hirving Lozano in the early stages of the contest to will leave Gerardo “Tata” Martino with at least one extra concern as he looks to help his side rebound from a disappointing opening to the regional competition.

Lozano took a hard blow to the head just 15 minutes in as he collided with Trinidad goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, opening up a gash on his left eye and leading to him being replaced by the LA Galaxy’s Efraín Álvarez.

Even before Lozano’s injury, and certainly following it, Mexico struggled to break down T&T’s defense, despite controlling the run of play.

Trinidad, often playing with 10 men behind the ball, offered very little in the way of an attacking threat, but did well to limit Mexico’s attacking chances.

Jesus Corona had the best look of the first half for Mexico, only to see his poked shot well saved by Phillip. Hector Herrera also offered an attacking threat, hitting the post with one of his attempts on goal, but T&T held firm and took the match to the break still clinging to a 0-0 scoreline.

Mexico’s frustration continued in the second half, with T&T’s tactic of sitting deep and playing a very physical match working well.

Mexico had a flurry of chances late on. Corona had two looks over the course of five minutes, pushing one high 79 minutes in and forcing a sprawling save in the 84th with a shot from 25 yards out, while Orbelín Pineda had a good chance from the six-yard box in the 83rd that he pushed past the post.

El Tri continued to push deep into stoppage time, with a potential goal ruled offside and Rogelio Funes Mori forcing another strong save out of Phillip with a header from a corner, but the goal was not to come.

Mexico will next face Guatemala on Wednesday, with T&T facing off with El Salvador in its second match on the same day.