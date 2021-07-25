MLS Scoreboard: Pepi hat-trick tramples Galaxy, Loons top Timbers, and more

FC Dallas went into Saturday’s home match with the LA Galaxy desperately needing a victory after three straight losses, and it was one of the team’s talented youngsters who stepped up to save the day.

Ricardo Pepi scored a hat-trick, becoming the youngest player in MLS history to score three goals in a match, in a 4-0 romp over the Galaxy.

Luchi Gonzalez’s men came out flying against a Galaxy side that has hit a slump in July, with Saturday’s loss dropping Greg Vanney’s men to 1-3-1 this month.

Minnesota United made it consecutive wins against Cascadia sides with a 2-1 victory against the Portland Timbers. An early Felipe Mora goal gave the visiting Timbers a 1-0 lead at Allianz Field, but the Loons eventually turned things around in the second half. First with a Chase Gasper header, and then with a Robin Lod winner.

Bobby Wood opened his MLS scoring account, helping Real Salt Lake post a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. The former U.S. men’s national team striker helped open the scoring by forcing William Yarbrough into a comical own-goal, then scored his first goal for Real Salt Lake with an impressive run and finish.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s MLS action:

Atlanta United 0, Crew 1

(Jonathan Mensah 65′)

Man of the Match: Jonathan Mensah not only delivered the game-winning goal, but was dominant defensively, registering a game-high 14 clearances and three interceptions while completing 90 percent of his passes.

Moment of the Match: The Crew broke through in the 65th minute with a header off a corner kick from Mensah. The Crew scored the goal against the run of play.

Match to Forget: Josef Martinez failed to register a single shot on goal, and only Jake Mulraney had fewer touches and he left the match in the 33rd minute.

Fire 1, Toronto FC 2

(Yeferson Soteldo 2′, Nick DeLeon 76′)

Man of the Match: Yeferson Soteldo kept Toronto FC’s attack dangerous all match. He scored in the 2nd minute and generated a few more promising chances.

Moment of the Match: Nick DeLeon finished off excellent buildup play with a fairly easy shot in the 76th minute. The goal put the game out of reach for the Fire as TFC won its first match since July 7.

Match to Forget: Jonathan Bornstein found himself behind the play on both goals. The veteran defender couldn’t react fast enough to Soteldo’s early run and was out of position on Nick DeLeon’s goal.

Minnesota United 2, Timbers 1

(Chase Gasper 74′, Robin Lod 85′) – (Felipe Mora 10′)

Man of the Match: Minnesota United has had mixed results syet this season, but Robin Lod has been a major bright spot. Lod turned in another excellent match, scoring the winning goal and finding himself in several more dangerous spots.

Moment of the Match: Minnesota United completed the comeback through Robin Lod’s 85th-minute goal. Minnesota had peppered the goal all night prior to Lod’s breakthrough.

Match to Forget: Dario Zuparic had a hand in giving up both goals, beaten on Chase Gasper’s header goal, and guilty of keeping Robin Lod onside on the game-winning finish.

FC Dallas 4, Galaxy 0

(Ricardo Pepi 27′, 44′, 50′, Jander Obrian 88′)

Man of the Match: Ricardo Pepi became the youngest MLS player to ever score a hat-trick with his stunning trio of goals.

Moment of the Match: Pepi’s first goal may have been his best of the bunch, as he ran onto Andres Ricaurte’s excellent through-pass and finished expertly.

Match to Forget: Derrick Williams had a horrible night, beaten on Pepi’s first goal, failed to clear a pass on his second, and wound up out of position on far too many occasions.

Nashville SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0

(C.J. Sapong 13′, 57′, Randall Leal 35′)

Man of the Match: C.J. Sapong had his best match yet this season, scoring two goals and assisting Nashville’s other goal. Sapong’s 13th-minute goal was his 75th MLS goal.

Moment of the Match: Nashville’s third goal completed the rout, as CJ Sapong scored from a perfect free-kick feed by Hany Mukhtar.

Match to Forget: Gustavo Vallecilla only played 45 minutes, pulled at halftime after a poor showing on Nashville’s first two goals.

Real Salt Lake 3, Rapids 0

(William Yarbrough own-goal 14′, Bobby Wood 30′, Rubio Rubin 76′)

Man of the Match: Bobby Wood’s pressure helped force William Yarbrough’s own-goal, and then Wood added a goal of his own for good measure.

Moment of the Match: Wood’s goal was an excellent run and finish and flashed the talent that once made him a U.S. men’s national team staple.

Match to Forget: Yarbrough’s own-goal was shockingly bad, and uncharacteristic of the normally-reliable netminder the Rapids have grown accustomed to having.

Earthquakes 1, Dynamo 1

(Zarek Valentin own-goal 45+5′) – (Matias Vera 40′)

Man of the Match: Matias Vera scored an absolute stunner for the only goal either attack could generate on the night.

Moment of the Match: A would-be late winner for the Earthquakes was waived off due to an offside call, with VAR determining the offside call was legitimate, thus denying the Earthquakes a chance at another one of their trademark late wins.

Match to Forget: Zarek Valentin is a veteran, so he’ll probably accept that his own-goal would have turned into an Earthquakes goal without his intervention, but he’ll still want to forget the feeling of putting a ball into his own team’s net.

Los Angeles FC 2, Whitecaps 2

(Carlos Vela 40′, Jose Cifuentes 75′) – (Deiber Caicedo 25′, Cristian Dajome 38′)

Man of the Match: Deiber Caicedo gave LAFC fits all match long, and his goal opened proceedings to eventually help the Whitecaps earn a precious road point.

Moment of the Match: Jose Cifuentes hit a perfectly-struck equalizer to complete LAFC’s comeback from 2-0 down to eventually earn a 2-2 draw.

Match to Forget: Kim Moon-Hwan will have nightmares about his failed attempt at clearing the cross that eventually led to Caicedo’s opener.