Report: Taylor Booth in talks over new Bayern Munich contract

Taylor Booth remains a rising prospect in Bayern Munich’s system heading into the 2021-22 season and the American midfielder is reportedly closing in on a new contract at the club.

Booth is in talks with Bayern to sign a new deal with the club, which would extend his contract past June 2022, ESPN reported Wednesday. Booth is also expected to head out on loan this coming season, with both Austria and Portugal on the radar, according to the report.

A 20-year-old central midfielder, Booth spent the past season on loan at Austrian club SKN St. Poelten in the Austrian top flight. He scored three goals and registered two assists in 15 league appearances for the club, but ultimately saw the team relegated to the second tier.

Booth started his youth career in Real Salt Lake’s academy and his brother Zach is currently in Leicester City’s youth system in England. Prior to his loan spell in Austria, Booth had totaled 27 combined appearances between Bayern’s Under-23 and Under-19 teams, scoring one goal and adding five assists.

Internationally, Booth has appeared in 28 matches between four different U.S. Youth National Teams, most recently appearing for the Under-19 team in 2018.

Booth is one of three American players under contract by Bayern Munich, being joined by Chris Richards and Malik Tillman.