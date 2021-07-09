Ulysses Llanez joins SKN St. Poelten on loan

Ulysses Llanez has already played a part in the early stages of SKN St. Poelten’s preseason and will now look to help the club gain promotion back to the Austrian Bundesliga.

St. Poelten announced Friday that Llanez has joined the club on a one-year loan spell from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. Goalkeeper Lino Kasten, as well as fellow forward Yun-sang Hong have also joined Llanez in Austria for the coming season.

“With Lino, Ulysses and Yun-sang we have three young players with a lot of potential,” St. Poelten manager Stephan Helm said. “Ulysses and Yun-sang are both very fast and technically strong players who want to develop here and fit very well with our game idea.

“Now it is important to integrate the two of them into the team as quickly as possible and to bring them closer to our way of playing,” Helm said. “I would like to take this opportunity to express my big thanks to our cooperation partner VfL Wolfsburg, who made it possible for these players to be part of the pack from now on.”

Llanez registered only 103 minutes of action last season as he spent the season on loan with Dutch side Heerenveen. Injuries hampered his final few months in the Netherlands before returning to the United States. Llanez’s injury forced him to miss the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament with the USMNT U-23 squad.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 16 combined appearances in 2019-20 for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team before he began training with the senior team. Llanez has yet to make his competitive debut for the Bundesliga club, but a strong loan spell away could help him boost his stock in Germany going forward.

Llanez made three appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2020, scoring on his debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica. He also appeared in friendlies against Wales and Panama later that Fall, but since has not appeared on the international level.

St. Poelten suffered relegation from the Austrian Bundesliga last season, using two American players in its fight for survival. Bayern Munich loanee Taylor Booth and FC Dallas loanee Brandon Servania both featured for St. Poelten last season before returning to their parent clubs in May.