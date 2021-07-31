Wolfsburg loans out Bryang Kayo to German third-tier club

The closure of Wolfsburg’s Under-23 team has forced the club into many roster moves among its youth players and Bryang Kayo is one on the move to continue his professional development.

Wolfsburg announced Friday that Kayo has been loaned to German third tier side Viktoria Berlin for the entire 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old had regularly trained with Wolfsburg’s first team, but now is on his way to Berlin with hopes of playing regularly.

“I’m really looking forward to Bryang and the fact that we were able to reach this agreement with VfL Wolfsburg,” said Viktoria coach Benedetto Muzzicato on Friday. “He’s a player we haven’t had in our squad like that yet. He is incredibly dynamic and made a very good impression yesterday.

“Bryang’s way of playing this game will fit in well with my philosophy,” said Muzzicato. “With us he will have the opportunity to show his skills and he will definitely take the next step for himself. We give him time because he still has to get to know us and the third division, but we can now welcome a fresh, young and dynamic player in Bryang to our ranks.”

Kayo spent three years in D.C. United’s academy before moving to Wolfsburg in 2020. He scored one goal in eight appearances for the Under-23 team and is a former U.S. Under-17 men’s national team player, featuring in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“I am very grateful to be able to be part of this club,” Kayo said. “After gaining experience in the regional league last season, I am really looking forward to the challenges of the third league and of course also to Berlin. I can’t wait to get into the season and help the team win games and score important points.”

Viktoria Berlin won its opening match of the new 3. Liga season over Viktoria Cologne and next faces Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.