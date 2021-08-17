Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Reyna, Siebatcheu, Aaronson and more

Gio Reyna has won a pair of trophies in 2021, first the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last spring and then the Concacaf Nations League with the U.S. men’s national team in June. He will attempt to match Christian Pulisic’s haul of three winner’s medals in 2021 when Dortmund faces Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup on Tuesday.

Reyna and fellow American and Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards are set to compete in the Super Cup for the second straight year after they both made appearances off the bench in Bayern’s 3-2 Super Cup win over Dortmund in 2020. A year later, Reyna will be expected to start while Richards should be on the bench for Bayern even though his club future remains unclear amid rumors of a potential loan or transfer.

Brenden Aaronson will look to join the list of Americans competing in the UEFA Champions League group stage when he and Red Bull Salzburg face Danish club Brondby on Tuesday in the first-leg of their Champions League playoff series. Brondy is in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak, which includes American midfielder Christian Cappis, who is one of seven Brondby players set to miss the first leg after testing positive for Covid.

Jordan Siebatcheu will also be looking to secure his place in the UEFA Champions League group stage when he leads Swiss champions Young Boys into their first-leg playoff against Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the Americans Abroad in action this week:

UEFA Champions League playoffs

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host Brondy on Tuesday (Christian Cappis is OUT (COVID-19) for Brondby.

Jordan Siebatcheu, David Wagner and Young Boys face Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Europa League Qualification

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Randers on Thursday.

Europa Conference League Qualification

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit Trabzonspor on Thursday

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen visit Qarabag on Thursday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (injured) for Rakow’s match vs. Gent on Thursday.

German Super Cup

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

English League Championship

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Millwall on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest face Blackburn on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield host Preston on Tuesday (Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston).

English League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Burton on Tuesday.

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and UNAM Pumas visit Fernando Arce and Necaxa on Tuesday.