Brazil-Spain Olympic final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

By Ives Galarcep | August 6, 2021 10:00 am ET

The men’s Olympic soccer tournament didn’t have the star power fans would have hoped for before competition began, but two teams that did bring talented squads are set to face off for the gold medal.

Dani Alves and Brazil will face Pedri and Spain in the men’s Olympic final on Saturday morning. Led by the goal-scoring of Everton striker Richarlison, Brazil has rolled through the competition, while Spain has endured a string of close results to reach the final.

The Community Shield serves as the unofficial start of the English soccer season, and reigning Premier League champion Manchester City takes Leicester City to kick things off before league play begins next week.

Here is a rundown of the soccer viewing options on TV and online this weekend, along with the Top Five Matches to Watch:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Brazil vs. Spain Olympic Final. A gold medal is on the line as Pedri and Spain try to upset Dani Alves and the Brazilians.

2. Manchester City vs. Leicester City. Zack Steffen is set to start as City goes for its first trophy of the new season in the Community Shield.

3. New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union. Matt Turner and Andre Blake face off once again in this clash of Eastern Conference powers.

4. Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City. Kellyn Acosta and the Rapids try to stop the Western Conference-leading Sporting KC.

5. Real Madrid vs. AC Milan. Just a friendly, but it should still be an entertaining match.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

FRIDAY

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudon United vs. Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

USL LEAGUE ONE

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Richmond Kickers

ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion

FRANCE

3pm – beIN Sports – Monaco vs. Nantes

PORTUGAL

3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Vizela

DFB POKAL

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – 1860 Munich vs. Darmstadt

MEXICO

8 p.m. – TUDN USA – Mazatlan vs. Monterrey

10 p.m. – TUDN USA – Necaxa vs. Cruz Azul

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ – Club Tijuana vs. Toluca

SATURDAY

ENGLAND – COMMUNITY SHIELD

Noon – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs. Manchester City

ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn vs. Swansea City

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs. Birmingham City

OLYMPICS

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Brazil vs. Spain

MLS

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

NWSL

7 p.m. – Paramount+ – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

10 p.m. – Twitch – OL Reign vs. Houston Dash

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30 p.m. – ESPN + – Louisville City vs. Sporting KC II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs. Memphis 901

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs. Hartford Athletic

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs. Austin Bold

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs. Real Monarchs

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Phoenix Rising

USL LEAGUE ONE

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs. Tormenta

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tucson vs. North Texas

GERMANY (DFB POKAL)

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/Watch ESPN – Wehen vs. Borussia Dortmund

FRANCE

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Lyon vs. Brest

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Troyes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

NETHERLANDS (Dutch Super Cup)

2 p.m. – GolTV – Ajax vs. PSV

PORTUGAL

1 p.m. – GolTV – Moreirense vs. Benfica

SCOTLAND

7:30 p.m. – CBS Sports Network – Dundee United vs. Rangers

MEXICO

6 p.m. – Telemundo/Universo – Chivas Guadalajara vs. Juarez

8 p.m. – TUDN USA/Univision – Club America vs. Puebla

10 p.m. – TUDN USA/Univision – Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna

CLUB FRIENDLIES

1 p.m. – ESPN2/ESPN Deportes – Aston Villa vs. Sevilla

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs. AS Roma

SUNDAY

ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs. Middlesbrough

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Coventry City vs. Nottingham Forest

MLS

6 p.m. – MSG/ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. CF Montreal

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs. Oakland Roots

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs. Indy Eleven

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. San Antonio

GERMANY (DFB POKAL)

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Hamburg

PORTUGAL

1 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Belenenses

MEXICO

1 p.m. – TUDN USA/Univision – UNAM Pumas vs. Atletico San Luis

BRAZIL

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – America Mineiro vs. Fluminense

5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Flamengo vs. Internacional

5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ceara vs. Atletico Goianiense

CLUB FRIENDLIES

12:30 p.m. – ESPN – Real Madrid vs. AC Milan