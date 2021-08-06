Brazil-Spain Olympic final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The men’s Olympic soccer tournament didn’t have the star power fans would have hoped for before competition began, but two teams that did bring talented squads are set to face off for the gold medal.
Dani Alves and Brazil will face Pedri and Spain in the men’s Olympic final on Saturday morning. Led by the goal-scoring of Everton striker Richarlison, Brazil has rolled through the competition, while Spain has endured a string of close results to reach the final.
The Community Shield serves as the unofficial start of the English soccer season, and reigning Premier League champion Manchester City takes Leicester City to kick things off before league play begins next week.
Here is a rundown of the soccer viewing options on TV and online this weekend, along with the Top Five Matches to Watch:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Brazil vs. Spain Olympic Final. A gold medal is on the line as Pedri and Spain try to upset Dani Alves and the Brazilians.
2. Manchester City vs. Leicester City. Zack Steffen is set to start as City goes for its first trophy of the new season in the Community Shield.
3. New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union. Matt Turner and Andre Blake face off once again in this clash of Eastern Conference powers.
4. Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City. Kellyn Acosta and the Rapids try to stop the Western Conference-leading Sporting KC.
5. Real Madrid vs. AC Milan. Just a friendly, but it should still be an entertaining match.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV
FRIDAY
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudon United vs. Charlotte Independence
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
USL LEAGUE ONE
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Richmond Kickers
ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion
FRANCE
3pm – beIN Sports – Monaco vs. Nantes
PORTUGAL
3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Vizela
DFB POKAL
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – 1860 Munich vs. Darmstadt
MEXICO
8 p.m. – TUDN USA – Mazatlan vs. Monterrey
10 p.m. – TUDN USA – Necaxa vs. Cruz Azul
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ – Club Tijuana vs. Toluca
SATURDAY
ENGLAND – COMMUNITY SHIELD
Noon – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs. Manchester City
ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn vs. Swansea City
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs. Birmingham City
OLYMPICS
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Brazil vs. Spain
MLS
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
NWSL
7 p.m. – Paramount+ – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage
7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns
10 p.m. – Twitch – OL Reign vs. Houston Dash
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
7:30 p.m. – ESPN + – Louisville City vs. Sporting KC II
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs. Memphis 901
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs. Hartford Athletic
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs. Austin Bold
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. LA Galaxy II
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs. Real Monarchs
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Phoenix Rising
USL LEAGUE ONE
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs. Tormenta
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tucson vs. North Texas
GERMANY (DFB POKAL)
2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/Watch ESPN – Wehen vs. Borussia Dortmund
FRANCE
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Lyon vs. Brest
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Troyes vs. Paris Saint-Germain
NETHERLANDS (Dutch Super Cup)
2 p.m. – GolTV – Ajax vs. PSV
PORTUGAL
1 p.m. – GolTV – Moreirense vs. Benfica
SCOTLAND
7:30 p.m. – CBS Sports Network – Dundee United vs. Rangers
MEXICO
6 p.m. – Telemundo/Universo – Chivas Guadalajara vs. Juarez
8 p.m. – TUDN USA/Univision – Club America vs. Puebla
10 p.m. – TUDN USA/Univision – Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna
CLUB FRIENDLIES
1 p.m. – ESPN2/ESPN Deportes – Aston Villa vs. Sevilla
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs. AS Roma
SUNDAY
ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs. Middlesbrough
11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Coventry City vs. Nottingham Forest
MLS
6 p.m. – MSG/ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. CF Montreal
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs. Oakland Roots
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs. Indy Eleven
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. San Antonio
GERMANY (DFB POKAL)
9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Hamburg
PORTUGAL
1 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Belenenses
MEXICO
1 p.m. – TUDN USA/Univision – UNAM Pumas vs. Atletico San Luis
BRAZIL
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – America Mineiro vs. Fluminense
5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Flamengo vs. Internacional
5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ceara vs. Atletico Goianiense
CLUB FRIENDLIES
12:30 p.m. – ESPN – Real Madrid vs. AC Milan
