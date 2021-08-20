Christian Pulisic to miss Arsenal match after positive COVID-19 test

Christian Pulisic enjoyed a dream start to the new English Premier League season when he scored in Chelsea’s opening win against Crystal Palace, but the American star will have to wait a while before he can build on that successful start.
Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19, and will now miss Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel confirmed the positive test on Friday, while
“Christian is unfortunately pretty easy to explain. He had a positive (Covid-19) test and needs to follow the protocols,” Tuchel said. “He’s not in training and not available for the game (against Arsenal).”
Pulisic tested positive on Wednesday, and must now be isolated for 10 days, meaning he could wind up missing both of Chelsea’s matches before the international break, including a visit to Liverpool.
Pulisic addressed his positive COVID-19 test on social media, clarifying that he had been vaccinated and is experiencing no symptoms.
What this means for Pulisic’s availability for the USMNT’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers remains to be seen. His 10-day isolation would run through August 28, which could still allow him to join the USMNT for its training camp in Nashville ahead of the September 2 Concacaf qualifying opener in El Salvador on September 2. That is Pulisic has no complications or setbacks.
Thats BS. They shouldn’t be testing asymptomatic vaccinated people.
WHAT? An owner has millions, if not billions, in currency based on a public event played by a few exceptionally gifted athletes I testing the crap out of everybody to make sure a terrible surge doesn’t come through and wipe out MY investment.
@ danny K. I suppose. Unless maybe it is you or your grandma sitting next to the asymptomatic contagious person on the airplane? Or he’s on the team bus. Just a thought- I certainly don’t claim to have rock solid answers in these… complex, confusing times..
Drag- CP was off and rolling. Here’s to him having no ill affects and keeping it going.
I’m just glad to hear he’s vaccinated. Steve Bruce was just talking about how many players in his squad have turned down opportunities to get the jab, which just seems ridiculous to me. Hopefully, he will stay asymptomatic.
An MLS heavy squad (like the Gold Cup Squad) can dispatch El Salvador. Not worried. More worried about his place at Chelsea and him having to fight back into that line up.
Bummer but lucky it didn’t come closer to the international break. He should be able to make the WCQ.