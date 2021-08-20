Christian Pulisic to miss Arsenal match after positive COVID-19 test

Christian Pulisic enjoyed a dream start to the new English Premier League season when he scored in Chelsea’s opening win against Crystal Palace, but the American star will have to wait a while before he can build on that successful start.

Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19, and will now miss Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel confirmed the positive test on Friday, while

“Christian is unfortunately pretty easy to explain. He had a positive (Covid-19) test and needs to follow the protocols,” Tuchel said. “He’s not in training and not available for the game (against Arsenal).”

Pulisic tested positive on Wednesday, and must now be isolated for 10 days, meaning he could wind up missing both of Chelsea’s matches before the international break, including a visit to Liverpool.

Pulisic addressed his positive COVID-19 test on social media, clarifying that he had been vaccinated and is experiencing no symptoms.

What this means for Pulisic’s availability for the USMNT’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers remains to be seen. His 10-day isolation would run through August 28, which could still allow him to join the USMNT for its training camp in Nashville ahead of the September 2 Concacaf qualifying opener in El Salvador on September 2. That is Pulisic has no complications or setbacks.