German Super Cup headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund square off in the German Super Cup on Tuesday in the headliner in This Week’s Soccer on TV and online.

The two sides meet again in the same event Bayern won in dramatic fashion a year ago, in a 3-2 shootout.

A full slate of MLS action takes center stage on Wednesday, with 11 matches on offer, led by New York City FC’s visit to the Philadelphia Union.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs. Make sure you use this SBI-specific link to sign up today.

Here is a closer look at This Week’s Soccer on TV:

This Week’s Soccer on TV

Tuesday

Major League Soccer

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk

German DFL-Supercup

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs São Paulo

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Mazatlán

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Querétaro

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM

10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Puebla

Argentine Primera B Nacional

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Club Atlético Güemes vs Instituto

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – San Martín Tucumán vs Atlanta

Canadian Championship

6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Hfx Wanderers vs Blaineville

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Fulham

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – RB Bragantino vs Rosario Central

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Metropolitan vs Santa Lucía

10:15 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– FAS vs Forge

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Charleston Battery

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Rio Grande Valley

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves vs North Texas

Wednesday

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs D.C. United

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Orlando City

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Benfica vs PSV

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Mineiro vs River Plate

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ – Santos Laguna vs Atlas

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Juárez vs América

10 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO – Guadalajara vs León

Women’s International Champions Cup

8:30 p.m. – ESPNU, fuboTV, ESPN3 – Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona

11 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash

The Women’s Cup

5p.m. – Paramount+ – PSG vs Bayern München

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Louisville FC vs Chicago Red Stars

Copa Argentina

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs Argentinos Juniors

Brasileirão

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cuiabá vs Grêmio

Canadian Premier League

7 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs York United

EFL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Peñarol vs Sporting Cristal

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santos de Guápiles vs Hankook Verdes

10:15 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Marathón vs Diriangén

USL Championship

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Indy Eleven

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Oakland Roots

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs Las Vegas Lights

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Toronto II

Thursday

UEFA Europa Conference League

2 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Feyenoord vs Elfsborg

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletico-PR vs LDU Quito

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Libertad vs Santos

CONCACAF League

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– One Deportivo vs Comunicaciones

10 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA – Once Municipal vs Comunicaciones

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tapatío vs Atlético Morelia

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlante vs Cancún

NCAA Women’s Soccer

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Colorado vs Colorado State

7 p.m. –fuboTV– UCLA vs UC Irvine