Joe Scally impresses in Moenchengladbach first-team debut

You can add Joe Scally’s name to the list of promising American right back prospects, with the former New York City FC academy product taking a major step with German Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Scally made a successful first-team debut on Monday, starting and impressing in Moenchengladbach’s 1-0 DFB Pokal win vs. Kaiserslautern.

A natural right back by trade, Scally started at left back in place of injured starter Ramy Bensebaini and put in a strong 90-minute shift. The 19-year-old won seven duels and contributed five interceptions and four recoveries while completing 29 of 38 passes and drawing a yellow card.

Scally earned the start ahead of Andreas Poulsen, who recently rejoined Moenchengladbach following a loan, and ahead of 18-year-old prospect Luca Netz. Moenchengladbach manager Adi Hütter has spoken highly of Scally’s play during preseason and the decision to start Scally in the DFB Pokal is a clear sign the young American has played his way into the mix for playing time.

Scally is enjoying a rapid rise after having just arrived at Moenchengladbach in January. The former NYCFC fullback had only made one previous professional start, nearly a year ago with NYCFC, but he has enjoyed a smooth transition to the Bundesliga club, making 12 appearances with Moenchengladbach’s reserve team last season. He has seen regular playing time throughout the preseason, starting in four straight friendlies prior to the DFB Pokal opener.

Bensebaini’s injury status has opened the door for Scally to potentially start in Moenchengladbach’s Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich on Friday. With Austrian standout Stefan Lainer entrenched as Moenchengladbach’s first-choice right back, Scally’s best chance for minutes will be deputizing for the injured Bensebaini, though he is sure to face stiff competition from the highly-rated Netz, as well as Poulsen, as the season goes on.

Scally joins a long list of promising young American right back prospects that includes Sergiño Dest, Bryan Reynolds, Julian Araujo, Aaron Herrera and Kyle Duncan, as well as veterans such as DeAndre Yedlin, Shaq Moore and Reggie Cannon.