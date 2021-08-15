MLS Scoreboard: CF Montreal tops Red Bulls in controversial ending, Galaxy win in Minnesota, and more

It was a wild Saturday in Major League Soccer, complete with controversial finishes and dramatic second-half rallies.

No finish was more dramatic than the one in Montreal, where New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made a pair of late penalty kick saves only to have them both negated by VAR for coming off his line. Victor Wanyama converted CF Montreal’s third attempt in the eighth minute of stoppage time to give Montreal a 2-1 victory at Stade Saputo.

The LA Galaxy started the day with an emotional win in Minnesota. Kevin Cabral scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on a day when the Galaxy were mourning the death of teammate Sebastian Lletget’s sister.

In Toronto, the New England Revolution continued to set the pace in MLS with a late Gustavo Bou penalty making the difference in a 2-1 win over Toronto FC at BMO Field. Eriq Zavaleta was whistled for a late foul, setting up Bou from the penalty spot.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s action around MLS:

Minnesota United 0, Galaxy 1

(Kevin Cabral 43′)

Man of the Match: Jonathan Klinsmann was outstanding, making seven saves to preserve the shutout as he excelled playing in place of regular starter Jonathan Bond.

Moment of the Match: Klinsmann’s 92nd-minute save to deny an Emmanuel Reynoso free kick, then a minute later he dove to his right do stop a deflected Chase Gasper shot to preserve the victory for the Galaxy.

Match to Forget: Adrien Hounou managed just two shots on the day, neither of which were on goal.

NYCFC 2, Inter Miami 0

(Valentin Castellanos 20′, 45+1′)

Man of the Match: Valentin Castellanos scored both goals for NYCFC to pace the comfortable victory.

Moment of the Match: Castellanos’ first goal came courtesy of a beautifully-perfect cross from Maxi Moralez, and ended with an excellent header finish.

Match to Forget: Kelvin Leerdam lost his mark on Castellanos on the first goal, then committed the handball penalty leading to NYCFC’s second goal.

Toronto FC 1, Revolution 2

(Jonathan Osorio 79′) – (Tajon Buchanan 19′, Gustavo Bou 83′)

Man of the Match: DeJuan Jones set up the opening goal with a perfect cross and put in an outstanding defensive shift, containing the right side of TFC’s attack.

Moment of the Match: Just when TFC looked like it might muster a comeback, the Revs converted a Gustavo Bou penalty kick after a Eriq Zavaleta foul in the penalty area just a minute after Jonathan Osorio had equalized.

Match to Forget: Eriq Zavaleta complained about the penalty call against him, but there is no denying he grabbed Adam Buksa in the penalty areal./

CF Montreal 2, Red Bulls 1

(Sunisi Ibrahim 71′, Victor Wanyeama 90+8′) – (Patrik Klymala45+5′)

Man of the Match: Djordje Mihailovic set up Montreal’s opening goal with a classy assist on a day when he delivered a game-high four key passes.

Moment of the Match: The late penalty call led to two Carlos Coronel penalty saves that were negated by VAR due to Coronel being deemed to have come off his line.

Match to Forget: Amro Tarek wasn’t happy about the handball call against him late, but he did have his arm out as he slid on the ground, opening the door for the fateful decisions.

Dynamo 1, Rapids 3

(Fafa Picault 45+6′) – (Lalas Abubakar 5′, Michael Barrios 60′, Braian Galvan 80′)

Man of the Match: Lalas Abubakar was a force defensively, pasting a game-high nine clearances to go with the opening goal he scored in the fifth minute.

Moment of the Match: Braian Galvan’s beautiful 80th-minute finish sealed the victory for the Rapids.

Match to Forget: Teenage Hadebe lost his mark on Abubakar on the opening Rapids goal and was caught in no-man’s land on Barrios’ winning goal.

FC Dallas 0, Sporting Kansas City 2

(Alan Pulido 12′, Daniel Salloi 63′)

Man of the Match: Severan Sporting KC players are deserving but Gadi Kinda gets the nod after setting up Alan Pulido’s opener and putting in a ton of work in midfield.

Moment of the Match: Daniel Salloi’s excellent close-range finish put the match to bed.

Match to Forget: Ricardo Pepi managed two shots, neither on goal, though he did hit the woodwork once.

Real Salt Lake 1, Austin FC 0

(Bobby Wood 32′)

Man of the Match: Bobby Wood delivered the winner with an excellent header finish.

Moment of the Match: Wood’s finish not only won the match, but provided a heartwarming celebration between Wood and his family.

Match to Forget: Julio Cascante was beaten on RSL’s goal, then drew a red card for a truly awful night.