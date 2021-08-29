MLS Scoreboard: NYCFC tops Revs, Galaxy and LAFC play six-goal thriller, and more

The New England Revolution my still boast the best record in Major League Soccer, but New York City showed on Saturday that the East leaders aren’t unbeatable.

Valentin Castellanos scored goals in each half to lead NYCFC to a 2-0 victory over the Revolution at Yankee Stadium. Maxi Moralez assisted on both goals, including the second-half finish that helped halt New England’s nine-match unbeaten streak.

The latest edition of the Los Angeles Derby produced yet another thrilling goal-fest, with the LA Galaxy earning a point at Banc of California Stadium after a 3-3 draw. Brian Rodriguez scored a pair for LAFC, but Julian Araujo helped set up all three Galaxy goals, including Kevin Cabral’s 86th-minute equalizer.

WE'RE ALL TIED UP! WHAT A FINISH BY KEVIN CABRAL! pic.twitter.com/qV98m75Ao0 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 29, 2021

Saturday saw a few streaks come to an end. Atlanta United’s four-match winning streak was halted by Nashville SC, which scored stoppage-time goals in each half, including Daniel Rios’ winner, to secure a big road win to move into a tie for second place in the East.

The Chicago Fire saw its season-long winless drought on the road come to an end thanks to a Robert Beric winner in a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

Never in doubt. Berić gets on the board❗️ pic.twitter.com/MdEhBeC5WG — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 28, 2021

Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s MLS scores:

Atlanta United 0, Nashville SC 2

(Daniel Rios 45+2′, Randall Leal 90+5′)

Red Bulls 0, Fire 1

(Robert Beric 32′)

LAFC 3, Galaxy 3

(Cristian Arango 44′, Brian Rodriguez 58′, 66′) – (Dejan Joveljic 20′, 64′, Kevin Cabral 86′)

NYCFC 2, Revolution 0

(Valentin Castellanos 31′, 55′)

D.C. United 3, Union 1

(Ola Kamara 36′, Yordy Reyna 49′, Ramon Abila 90+5′) – (Steve Birnbaum Own Goal 22′)

Dynamo 1, Minnesota United 2

(Adalberto Carrasquilla 1′) – (Adrien Hunou 16′, 73′)

Sporting KC 1, Rapids 1

(Johnny Russell 41′) – (Jonathan Lewis 17′)

FRIDAY

Crew 3, FC Cincinnati 2

(Lucas Zelarayan 45′, Miguel Berry 81′, 82′) – (Ronald Mattarita 45+3′, Isaac Atanga 74′)

CF Montreal 3, Toronto FC 1

(Samuel Piette 23′, Joaquin Torres 68′, Romell Quioto 75′) – (Achara 58′)

Orlando City 0, Inter Miami 0