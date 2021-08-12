Projecting the USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roster

With World Cup qualifying drawing ever closer, and the pool of viable options for Gregg Berhalter to turn to seemingly growing larger by the day, the selection process for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying squad won’t be an easy one.
After winning both the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup, the USMNT has a long list of player who impressed this summer, and that’s a great thing for Berhalter, who will call a larger-than-normal squad for the camp later this month due to the three-game qualifying run the team is set to face.
Of course, that still will mean some players don’t make the cut who could make good arguments for being included. That’s just the reality of having a deeper player pool, which will force players to keep improving in order to avoid losing their places in the group.
Here are the players we could see being called in for the World Cup qualifying training camp ahead of September’s qualifiers:
Projected USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roster
Goalkeepers
Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath
Steffen should still be the first-choice option in camp, though Matt Turner has a good case for playing in one of the three qualifiers given his current form.
Missed the Cut: Sean Johnson
Defenders
Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson, Sam Vines, Mark McKenzie, James Sands, Walker Zimmerman, Reggie Cannon, Shaq Moore
There is a heavy Gold Cup influence in this group, with six members of the Gold Cup championship squad listed here. The big debate here is whether to go with Zimmerman in midseason form or go with Richards, who isn’t assured of seeing playing time in the coming weeks. We give the nod to Zimmerman, but if Richards settles his club future and gets some games in the coming weeks, he could earn a call.
Missed the Cut: Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Matt Miazga, George Bello, Erik Palmer-Brown, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kevin Paredes, DeAndre Yedlin.
Midfielders
Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Julian Green, Cristian Roldan, Eryk Williamson, Kellyn Acosta, Brenden Aaronson
The absence of Gianluca Busio will surprise some, but unless he earns immediate playing time with Venezia it is easy to see Berhalter choosing other options who are playing regularly.
Yunus Musah’s expected absence due to injury frees up a spot, and Eryk Williamson could be the beneficiary after his good showing at the Gold Cup.
Aaronson has been used mostly as a winger with the USMNT, but he has experience operating in central midfield and should earn a look in a central role in this camp given the number of wing options available.
Missed the Cut: Yunus Musah, Gianluca Busio, Luca De La Torre, Jackson Yueill, Caden Clark, Owen Otasowie
Forwards
Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu, Gyasi Zardes, Tim Weah, Konrad De La Fuente, Paul Arriola, Matthew Hoppe
Striker is suddenly crowded with options, and Sargent, Siebatcheu and Zardes are the top three at the moment. Hoppe can also play striker, but his work as a wide forward at the Gold Cup now has him looking more like a wing option.
Konrad De La Fuente’s fast start at Marseille should help him secure a return to the fold, where he will be competing with Tim Weah for a potential starting role or role off the bench in qualifying.
Arriola didn’t have the best Gold Cup, but his experience should earn him a camp invite. Winning the battle for playing time against the Ligue 1-based pair will be difficult.
Will Berhalter consider calling in Pepi with a nod toward potentially cap-tying him? It is tough to see Pepi moving ahead of the top three strikers, and it is tough to see Berhalter bringing in a fourth pure striker.
Missed the Cut: Daryl Dike, Ricardo Pepi, Nicholas Gioacchini, Jozy Altidore, Chris Mueller, Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse
What do you think of this group? Who made the cut that you were happy to see included? Who missed out that you feel should have made the team?
Share your thoughts below.
Interesting, my takeaway from this exercise is that the top 23 is more clearcut than I thought. Hard to find much to disagree with on SBI projections. I think Yedlin will make the squad, I still think he is better than Shaq Moore and has alot of experience to add to a young team. A healthy Musah probably pushes out a midfielder. Maybe if Gioachini gets really hot, he pushes out the last striker. That’s about it.
Re-writing history? I listed the other players that played in the 2014 (I think under 200 mins. combined) and ones that were involved in 2018 qualifying. I forgot Arriola but I don’t think he’s likely for 2022 with a few injuries. Brooks was injured during quite a bit of 2017 and Arena was rotating rosters almost completely changing his starters from one match to the next. Brooks would have 100% been in Arena’s WC roster if he was healthy.
Shaq Moore showed well in the GC, but he hasn’t played first division football in Europe. Yedlin is better. Anyone in the others category, except Altidore, is preferable to Arriola, IMHO. I’d like to see Pepi cap tied, but I think these qualifiers are too soon and he’s better off playing with his club and getting more experience in MLS.
was gonna say no business taking roldan and williamson over musah but he’s hurt. personally i think if we’re calling people like that at mid then push one or both of reyna and pulisic inside and we have better depth of talent wide to replace them. the midfield is getting better but still not there. spine is important to me.
Zimmerman still hurt. Arriola? He can’t hit the side of a barn. If we are bringing in cheerleaders might as well bring in Ream as well.
yeah, i was thinking that on zimmermann too. before the injury he was earning it, but now not sure i would depend on a hammy knacked back in quali. we start quali before labor day so the turnaround on this is faster than people realize.
It would make sense to bring Pepi and leave Zardes off the roster, not that I think that will happen.
In what world would that make sense?
Zardes just isn’t a very good forward, in my opinion. He has speed, but his first touch is legendarily poor. He plays with neither finesse nor strength. He almost never creates his own goals. I doubt that other teams fear him.
Might as well cap tie Pepi, or let Hoppe play centrally, as he does for Schalke.
i feel like zardes and roldan would be literally unlearning the 2019 lesson but this coach perseverates. he has re-convinced himself. he will have to watch them mess up to get the lesson again.
re pepi, quali is generally not used to experiment and i can’t see this coach doing it, even to cap tie, even at dual nationality risk. my whole argument on drip drip drip is with the exception of musah and dest he seems to view speeding such players along ahead of their proper trajectory is risky and a distraction from merit. but he also likes to call streak “form” players so he kind of contradicts himself. i think a smart coach, if we have 5 subs, would stick a player or two like this at the end of the bench and use them in garbage time up 4-0. you do “merit” for 80′, lock in the result, then start locking in some dual nationals. the two goals are not oppositional and sometimes with guys like pepi putting up similar numbers to dike, it almost feels like he’s dragging his feet because they have a choice.
I hate Zardes! I hate Zardes! But……….his work rate in the Gold Cup final was wonderful. He created opportunities because of it. They might not have been direct opportunities but created situations three to four touches later that we were able to regain possession. Now we need work rate and finishing from someone!
Brooks was there in 2014. So were Yedlin & Altidore, but Ives is not projecting them.
So were Howard and Cameron…I’m confused.
Sorry. This was intended as a reply to Rich below.
Rich
I don’t know what the average number of returning players to a WC for USMNT (I know missing it last time doesn’t help), but it looks like J. Green would be the only one w/ WC experience…seems odd…a disadvantage?
I think those picks are all reasonable and expect to see something pretty close to that roster. I’d definitely like to see Richards over Zimmerman, all things being equal, and Pepi called in over Arriola for sure. While I understand our lack of options out wide, listen —— between Pulisic and Reyna and Weah and Konrad and Aaronson and Hoppe, those are SIX options who can play as wide forwards and who you’d think would have to be preferred to Arriola at this point. If Jordan Morris were fit, maybe that would be a different conversation. So getting a player like Pepi acclimated into the group and maybe cap tied? I’d think we’d want to at least give it a shot. He could be a real commodity sooner than later.
maybe it’s something to do with mr. analytics but on a week and a half window when you have a game within 3 days, and will bounce all over the place, this is not a camp, this is let’s gather and play 3 games in no time flate, and you really should already know (give or take discipline, injury, or rapid onset complete uselessness) pretty much exactly who you intend to play. if you are changing your mind on 3 years of feedback based on a day or two of practice you’re goofy. this is also why i tend to disdain people following the form roller coaster up and down on a weekly basis. talent doesn’t tend to change that fast.
i think he should call 28-30, not so we can pretend to have roster competition in 2 days but so that we can rotate through these heavy duty windows and show up fresher than the other guy. those lineups should be preplanned based on what we learned and not ad hoc based on who tries hard in practice one day.
Pretty much any combo of players from NL and GC are good for me (heavy on NL in the attack please). They’ve demonstrated they can handle CONCACAF competition. Debating is fun but at this point it’s just preference.
Misplaced the previous comment. I wasn’t replying to your post IV. 🙂
But I do think you might actually be making a point for form…at least in the most contentious positions. Not enough camp to separate Cannon from Moore or Miles from whoever so go with the more in form player?
I think Yedlin and Richards are likely to make it unless they both aren’t playing.
i think the people who encouraged skipping gold cup for club, for players with little cap history or proof of concept, have not read the room accurately. i think people are conflating “is not exiled” with “will be called next window.” and if richards and reynolds were betting the summer was would be a defensive wasteland, they got that wrong too. several CB and RB looked good. i may complain about whether B should start instead of A but at CB or RB there is no reason to step outside the summer pool. now LB could use some help but vines looked decent, and he likes dest and robinson as one way threats. i think in practice that position is a mess but NT coaches don’t tend to use quali as an experiment. so while richards and reynolds are not stricken from the black book they probably aren’t getting called, or if they do get called, it’s as bench contingency and not to play.
strange to see Kevin Paredes listed as a defender to be honest. He’s very exciting going forward for DC United. Loves to take on defenders and attack. But I’m just sitting on my couch with a laptop, so…..
If I recall correctly, Yedlin was really good for us in his recent outings, so I don’t see how you can’t select him, especially considering his WCQ experience
I don’t know what the average number of returning players to a WC for USMNT (I know missing it last time doesn’t help), but it looks like J. Green would be the only one w/ WC experience…seems odd…a disadvantage?
John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin, but you are correct an almost complete roster overhaul. Even if you consider the likely 2018 roster CP, Acosta, Brooks, Yedlin were the only regulars . Lletget might have gone but he hadn’t regained his form from before injury, Arena hinted he’d add some youth after qualifying so maybe Wes and Tyler, Miazga might have gotten in but Arena had only used him once.
you’re re-writing history. brooks played in 3 games the rest of the cycle after playing a key role in getting klinsi fired in the costa rica blowout. two home qualifiers and a friendly. he was, for example, unused bench for the azteca tie. he was out for gold cup and the final 4 qualifiers. he then associates with a lot of the ugly year end games when sarachan was fed into the schedule buzzsaw. i can even point out to you the goals he helped allow.
yedlin hasn’t looked any good in years and is basically living off rep. moore and cannon look pretty good both ways, and dest has his one way charm. at a loss why yedlin is necessary. find a left back.
sorry but most of the 2018 team evaporated for retirement or quality reasons, and i am not sure what the selling point of that “experience” is other than the circular idea that someone who started yesterday should play a role tomorrow. begs the question. no, the talent center of gravity is clearly under 23, and there is a tested set of that group with some history of success this cycle. i am unafraid to go with them. personally i would be getting as many of the guzan brooks zardes yedlin ream type players out of the team as i could and it would only look better for it. if they were as good as advertised we would be coming off a russia run. they weren’t. we aren’t. the team got hollowed out and the kids are where the talent is. i felt like from this summer they were already starting to figure out how to win in adverse situations. there may be some growing pains — particularly with this coach — but i think talent will win out.