Report: Werder Bremen finalizing Josh Sargent transfer to Norwich City

Josh Sargent’s departure from Werder Bremen was all but assured once the German club was relegated from the Bundesliga back in May, but after weeks of speculation linking him to various Bundesliga clubs, it is now an English Premier League side set to secure his services.

Sargent is on the verge of securing a transfer to newly-promoted Norwich City, German outlet Bild reported on Friday, with Bild putting the transfer at close to $13 million, with add-ons potentially increasing the final price.

Sargent is reportedly set to undergo his medical on Sunday, paving the way for his move away from Bremen three and a half years after he signed his first professional contract with the club.

Werder Bremen endured a nightmare 2020/2021 season that saw the team relegated from the Bundesliga, but Sargent was one of the team’s few bright spots, finishing the season with a career-high seven goals and three assists in all competitions, appearing in 37 matches.

Sargent wasted no time making his mark on Bremen’s current season in the German second-division, scoring two goals in the team’s first match.

If the deal goes through, Sargent will join a Norwich City strike force led by Finnish striker Teemu Pukki, a 31-year-old striker who has been one of the club’s leading players for several years.

Sargent would also be reunited with former Werder Bremen teammate Milot Rashica, who joined Norwich City in his own $13 million move back in June.

Sargent had been linked to multiple Bundesliga clubs immediately after Bremen’s relegation, most recently with Leverkusen, but once Norwich City joined the chase, it took the price to a level the other interested Bundesliga clubs couldn’t match.

The 21-year-old striker is also in a fight for the starting role in the USMNT attack, and with World Cup qualifying starting in September, Sargent will need to get off to a good start with the Canaries if he is going to beat out a growing crop of striker candidates that includes Jordan Siebatcheu, Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dike among others.

Sargent was part of the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League title run in June, and is considered the favorite to start at striker when the Americans return to action in September.