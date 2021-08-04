Sebastian Lletget was a consistent figure in the U.S. men’s national team lineup throughout its run to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title, and his play in that competition has ramped up interest on the transfer market, with multiple clubs inquiring about securing his services from the LA Galaxy.

Two Liga MX clubs and two clubs from the Middle East have expressed interest in acquiring Lletget, sources with knowledge of the interest confirmed to SBI on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder played in five of six matches on the USMNT’s run to the Gold Cup title, including all three knockout round matches.

Lletget’s play in the semifinal win against Qatar caught the attention of clubs from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with clubs from both nations making inquiries into a transfer.

Lletget is one of the Galaxy’s key players, and is currently on a salary making $923,750 in guaranteed compensation. His contract runs through the 2023 season, so the Galaxy aren’t under pressure to move him, but could be tempted to consider an offer with his value as high as it is going to get right now.

Lletget’s salary wouldn’t be a problem for the Middle Eastern clubs to match and surpass, but not every team in Liga MX has the financial muscle to pull off a transfer and contract paying $1 million a year. That would leave Mexico’s bigger teams, such as Club America and Monterrey, as the type of teams capable of landing Lletget’s services.

Lletget is set to return to action with the Galaxy on Wednesday, when they face Real Salt Lake at home.