Sources: Union sign Anton Sorenson to homegrown deal

The Philadelphia Union’s homegrown player pipeline to the first team, and to Europe, has developed into one of the best setups in Major League Soccer, and the next prospect to emerge from the production line is set to graduate to the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield winners.

The Philadelphia Union have signed 18-year-old left back Anton Sorenson to a homegrown player deal, sources confirmed to SBI on Wednesday.

A Michigan native, Sorenson joined the Union academy in 2019, having previously played in the youth ranks with the Michigan Wolves. Sorenson is a former U.S. Under-16 national team player, and spent last season playing in USL with Union II, where he made 12 appearances and scored one goal.

Sorenson has impressed during his time with Union II, and is now seen as a potential heir-apparent to MLS all-star Kai Wagner, who has garnered interest from Europe after his impressive run as one of the best fullbacks in MLS since arriving in 2019. Former U.S. Under-20 fullback Matt Real is also in the mix as a potential future replacement for Wagner if the Union sell the German fullback.

Sorenson will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of recent Union academy products Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, who successfully transitioned from the academy to becoming MLS Best XI selections, and eventually both secured successful transfers to European clubs in January. Now both are also members of the U.S. men’s national team as well.

Sorenson has been training with the Union first team, and will be available for selection once the team announces the completion of his signing.