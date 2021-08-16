Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Sounders thrash Timbers, Atlanta United edges LAFC, and more

The Seattle Sounders have won matches in Portland before, but Sunday’s edition of the Cascadia Derby turned into a record-setting romp at Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers rallied from 2-0 down to tie the Sounders and looked like they might rally to take the lead, but Raul Ruidiaz responded just three minutes later with a wonder goal that sparked a four-goal flurry in an eventual 6-2 win in Portland.

Ruidiaz notched a pair of second-half goals before Jimmy Medranda scored a stunning volley to put an exclamation point on Seattle’s highest-scoring win in the history of the derby.

Seattle’s six-goal blitz topped Nashville SC for biggest goal-scoring performance after C.J. Sapong scored twice to spark Nashville to a 5-2 drubbing of D.C. United at Nissan Stadium.

Sunday’s action started with Atlanta United edging LAFC, 1-0, in a thrilling but low-scoring match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LAFC had the better of the play, and created chances, but couldn’t get one past Brad Guzan, which made Josef Martinez’s goal the winner.

Here is a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

(Josef Martinez 46′)

Man of the Match: Josef Martinez gets the nod for his game-winning finish.

Moment of the Match: Mamadou Fall looked to have an opening goal in the 40th minute only for a VAR review to determine he was offside.

Match to Forget: Jesus Murillo committed a costly blunder in the build-up to Atlanta United’s game-winning goal.

Fire 1, Crew 0

(Luka Stojanovic 77′)

Man of the Match: Francisco Calvo played his best match of the year, registering five tackles, five interceptions and three clearances.

Moment of the Match: The Crew came very close to a stoppage-time equalizer, but Bobby Shuttleworth made a save to deny Alexandru Matan, and then a Bradley Wright-Phillips chance missed narrowly wide just seconds later.

Match to Forget: Gyasi Zardes managed just one shot on goal, a good chance he sent wide of the mark.

Nashville SC 5, D.C. United 2

(C.J. Sapong 14′, 31′, Hany Mukhtar 37′, Alex Muyl 80′, 87′) – (Frederic Brillant 3′, Ola Kamara 41′)

Man of the Match: C.J. Sapong set the tone for Nashville’s romp, scoring a pair of goals in the first 31 minutes.

Moment of the Match: Hany Mukhtar’s blast from 20 yards out was the goal of the match, and wound up being the winner.

Match to Forget: Frederic Brillant had a dream start to the match, with a goal and two goal-line clearances, but he then went on to be beaten on multiple goals along with being called for a penalty foul.

Timbers 2, Sounders 6

(Sebastian Blanco 32′, George Fochive 52′) – (Fredy Montero 13′, 29′, Raul Ruidiaz 55′, 72′, Jimmy Medranda 77′, Nicolas Benezet 87′)

Man of the Match: Raul Ruidiaz turned the match in Seattle’s favor for good, scoring a pair of goals after Portland had equalized at 2-2, including the stunning free kick goal that wound up being the match winner.

Moment of the Match: Ruidiaz’s first goal was the tide-turning finish, and also happened to be a jaw-dropping blast of a free kick.

Match to Forget: Aljaz Ivacic had a night to forget, spilling saves that led to Seattle’s first and fourth goals, managing just two saves on the night.