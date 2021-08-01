The SBI Show: Episode 316 (USMNT-Qatar recap, Gold Cup final preview, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team has reached the Concacaf Gold Cup final and Episode 316 of The SBI Show breaks down how the Americans got there, and what awaits in Sunday’s final.

Host Ives Galarcep takes a closer look at the USMNT’s Gold Cup semifinal win against Qatar, including the players who stood out and those who struggled, and also looks ahead to Sunday’s final against Mexico.

The U.S. women’s national team’s dramatic Olympic quarterfinal win against the Netherlands is also discussed, as the reigning World Cup champions clear a major hurdle on their way to a potential gold medal.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 316 here: