The SBI Show: Episode 316 (USMNT-Qatar recap, Gold Cup final preview, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team has reached the Concacaf Gold Cup final and Episode 316 of The SBI Show breaks down how the Americans got there, and what awaits in Sunday’s final.
Host Ives Galarcep takes a closer look at the USMNT’s Gold Cup semifinal win against Qatar, including the players who stood out and those who struggled, and also looks ahead to Sunday’s final against Mexico.
The U.S. women’s national team’s dramatic Olympic quarterfinal win against the Netherlands is also discussed, as the reigning World Cup champions clear a major hurdle on their way to a potential gold medal.
You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 316 here:
I’ve said this before, but it bears repeating. While we have a lot of good options at right back, we will be making a terrible mistake if we let Araujo get away. In his last game he had two assists on great crosses and showed some very good offensive moves. It’s not just that he is a good player for one so young, but that he has been improving so greatly and so quickly.
American Abroad update – Sargent scored a brace for Bremen in the 2-Bundesliga in an exciting down to the wire opening game. Fortuna Düsseldorf tied the game up during injury time, and then Bremen received a penalty shortly after. The other American striker, Jordan Siebatcheu (Pefok) started and played 62 minutes for Young Boys in a 0-0 draw against Grasshoppers in Swiss Super League.
Bremen won 3-2.
Our roster is what it is. We have no attacking midfielders- we’re certainly not going to stand toe to toe with Mexico. So be it- a pragmatic 1-0 is the recipe…. a significantly more difficult version of the Qatar match the way. Fatigue is our friend. Mexico won’t give us possession like Qatar- it will come out firing- high press, force turnovers- try to overwhelm our tentative, slow midfield and nick a few first half goals. If we can ride out the storm and go into half 0-0, our hopes rise greatly. Turner will likely need to stand on his head. Sands will need to return to his early tourney play-shake off last match. Acosta will need to do what he’s done and more defensively and avoid turnovers, silly fouls on the edge of the box. I think we need Williamson to start for his ability to dribble out of pressure, his defensive stoutness. We pull that off Mexico will tire the second half. Unfortunately we are at a huge disadvantage with this kind of game plan. We have no speedy wingers counter-attack threat and our set pieces are abysmal. Somehow, some way we are going to have to gut out, find a goal.We need a fortuitous bounce or someone to step up, do something amazing- snatch a miracle against the run of play
Contrast the men’s Gold Cup with the women’s Olympics. The women came in with nearly the same team as the 2019 World Cup, with an average team age is in the mid-30s, with 39 year old Carli Lloyd starting against the Netherlands. It seems to be very hard for young players to get noticed and get a run with the national team.
Unlike the other heavyweight Mexico and all the other teams, GB brought in several young players with no or minimal caps into this tournament, and used the GC to add depth to the WCQ roster. Right now, it looks like the GC has been a big success for the US with the main objective of finding talent.
I’d expect the US men to make it to Qatar with the expanded roster depth. The women have a steep hill to climb before the next WC to find and groom talent.
I actually posted this comment in the “SBI Man Of the Match – Matt Turner” article, then Ives posted Episode 316. I’ll post my comments here again.
Having watched the GC tournament, minus the final, thus far, I personally believe that Matt Turner is the US best shot-blocker among Steffen and Horvath.
I will have to admit that Sam Vines’ performances to date have won me over. I wouldn’t have said the same after watching how Vines played during the U-23 Olympic Qualifying merely 2 months ago. Shaq Moore has impressed and performed quite well during the group stage, but as the US moved into the knockout rounds, Moore’s shortcomings on the offensive side exposed consistently. Miles Robinson in my opinion has emerged as the #2 CB starting next to John Brooks, ahead of Long, McKenzie, Richards, Miazga, Zimmerman, etc. Hoppe, Acosta, Lletget, Sands, Vines, Gioacchini, Zardes, Williamson and Busio have shown that they are worthy of part of the 23-30 player squad in the Sept WCQ cycle. I hope Dike will rediscover his mojo quickly enough to be considered. If WCQ starts tomorrow, I’ll take Zardes over Dike.
Oh, I missed out the part that IMO Reggie Cannon should start at the right back position over Shaq Moore in the final.
Ives, I know it’s asking a lot, but it would be so much better releasing these episodes during work hours. I love zoning out to the SBI Show when I’m working.