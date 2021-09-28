Americans Abroad: Midweek Preview (Aaronson vs. Weah, Konrad vs. Yedlin, and more)

By Ives Galarcep | September 28, 2021 8:00 am ET

Christian Pulisic’s prolonged recovery from the ankle injury he suffered while on U.S. men’s national team duty earlier in September could wind up denying us a Pulisic vs. Weston McKennie Champions League showdown this week, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some other enticing matchups featuring Americans in Europe.

Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah will be two leading candidates to help fill the potential void left if Pulisic and Gio Reyna can’t recover from their injuries in time for October’s USMNT qualifiers, and Gregg Berhalter will get to see Aaronson and Weah face off when Red Bull Salzburg takes on Lille in Champions League group-stage action.

Another intriguing All-USMNT matchup we could see this week will take place in the Europa League, where Konrad De La Fuente and DeAndre Yedlin could be matched up against each other when Marseille faces Galatasaray on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund host Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City visit Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig play host to Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Sergiño Dest and FC Barcelona visit Benfica on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea visit Weston McKennie and Juventus on Wednesday.

Jordan Pefok, David Wagner and Young Boys visit Atalanta on Wednesday.

Romain Gall and Malmo visit Zenit on Wednesday.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host Tim Weah and Lille on Wednesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Sevilla on Wednesday.

Europa League

Europa League Group Stage

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp host Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Lyon on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros host Real Betis on Thursday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk host Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray on Thursday.

Europa Conference League

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit FK Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

Josh Cohen and Maccabi Haifa visit Union Berlin on Thursday.

England

League Championship

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host Swansea on Wednesday

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest visit Barnsley on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield play host to Blackburn on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Stoke City on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland host Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa host Club Tijuana on Tuesday.