Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Busio, Richards and more)

By Ives Galarcep | September 13, 2021 9:04 am ET

Gianluca Busio and Chris Richards both missed out in being called up for the U.S. men’s national team’s September World Cup qualifiers, but they each took steps this past weekend towards securing their places on the team when October’s qualifiers roll around.

Richards was solid in his first start for Hoffenheim since returning for a season-long loan while Busio was one of Venezia’s best players in an important 2-1 victory over Emploi on Saturday.

Richards was unable to keep Hoffenheim from suffering a 2-0 loss to Mainz, but he settled right back into the starting lineup and looked sharp in his return, completing a game-high 75 passes to go with a game-high six clearances.

Busio completed 17 of 21 passes and added four successful tackles in his second consecutive start to help Venezia record its first win of the season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers enjoyed a very successful debut for Celtic, scoring a goal and completing 102 passes in a 3-0 romp over Ross County, while Nicholas Gioacchini put in a 32-minutes shift off the bench for Ligue 1 side Montpellier in their 2-0 win vs. St. Etienne.

Joe Scally continued his run as a starter for Borussia Moenchengladbach, completing 51 of 61 passes and adding two tackles and two clearances in a 3-1 win vs. Arminia Bielefeld.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic was OUT (Ankle Injury) for Chelsea’s 3-0 win vs. Aston Villa on Saturday.

Zack Steffen was OUT (COVID-19) for Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Josh Sargent was OUT (thigh injury) for Norwich City’s 1-0 loss at Arsenal on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s loss to Blackpool on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes started, played 67 minutes and drew a yellow card in Huddersfield’s 2-1 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, played 68 minutes and drew a yellow card in Sunderland’s 2-1 win vs. Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-0 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

John Brooks came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win vs. Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 59 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Timothy Tillman dressed, but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play in RB Leipzig’s 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Gio Reyna was OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 win vs. Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Sunday.

Joe Scally started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 3-1 win vs. Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo came off the bench and played one minute in Viktoria Berlin’s 3-1 win vs. Wehen on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started, played 29 minutes and drew a red card in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona’s match with Sevilla was postponed.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played three minutes in Valencia’s 4-1 win vs. Osasuna on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves’s match with Villarreal was postponed.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Mallorca’s 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 win vs. Valladolid on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 71 minutes in Juventus’s 2-1 loss to Napoli on Saturday.

Gianluca Busio started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 win vs. Empoli on Saturday.

Tanner Tessman dressed but did not play for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds came off the bench and played one minutes in AS Roma’s 2-1 win vs. Sassuolo on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich dressed but did not play in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Perugia on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah was OUT (thigh injury) for Lille’s 2-1 loss to Lorient on Friday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Marseille’s 2-0 win vs. Monaco on Saturday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 32 minutes Montpellier 2-0 win vs. St. Etienne on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for Troyes’ 2-0 win vs. Metz on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon did not dress in Boavista’s 1-1 draw with Portimonense on Sunday.

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 2-2 draw with Gil Vicente on Sunday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played 32 minutes in FC Porto B’s 3-1 win vs. Mafra on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos dressed but did not play in Benfica B’s 0-0 draw with Covilha on Saturday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles had a bye this week.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 68 minutes in Rizespor’s 2-0 loss to Hatayspor on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Gaziantep on Monday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson did not dress for Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win vs. Tirol on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 45 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 3-0 loss to Dornbirn on Saturday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Genk’s 1-1 draw with Royal Union SG on Sunday.

Sam Vines was out (INJURED) for Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 win vs. Eupen on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge in its 3-0 win vs. Oostende on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit Beerschot VA on Monday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok started and played 75 minutes in Young Boys’ 4-0 win vs. Zurich on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby have a bye this week.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense host Sonderjyske on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) and Nordsjaelland had a bye this week.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers started, played 90 minutes, and scored a GOAL in Celtic’s 3-0 win vs. Ross County on Saturday.

Christian Ramirez started and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 loss to Motherwell on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with St. Mirren on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 1-1 draw with Norkkoping on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry was OUT (groin injury) for Ostersunds’ 1-0 loss to Sirius on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 61 minutes in Pumas’s 0-0 draw with Chivas Guadalajara on Sunday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 3-0 loss to Queretaro on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield have a bye this week.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Lanus on Monday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Sport Recife on Monday.