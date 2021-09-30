Five takeaways from the USMNT October roster: Weah's chance to shine, new blood in midfield and more

The absences of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna from the U.S. men’s national team’s October roster was enough to leave USMNT fans understandably concerned, but the voids left by the two best attacking threats in the U.S. player pool will present some prime opportunities for different players to step into the spotlight.
The trio of Tim Weah, Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola are back from injuries that kept them out of the September qualifiers, and Berhalter will be hoping their speed and experience will help pick up some of the slack in the absence of Pulisic and Reyna.
The October roster wasn’t without its surprises, and question marks, but it would be an exaggerating to portray the overall roster as all that surprising. There are clearly some players missing who could have very easily been included, but part of that is down to the improved depth in the talent pool, particularly at the centerback and striker positions.
Consider that Josh Sargent, Jordan Pefok and Daryl Dike were left out of the striker spots, while Matt Miazga is earning La Liga starts and still didn’t make the cut.
Some of the leading storylines coming out of the roster announcement were covered on SBI on Wednesday, including Weston McKennie’s return, and the shakeup at striker, but there are plenty of other storylines to touch on.
Here is a closer look at some of the key takeaways from the USMNT roster for October’s qualifiers:
Weah leads the wing options
No Pulisic and no Reyna means Berhalter will need some new faces to help on the wings, and Tim Weah should be front and center among the options to step in.
The Lille speedster has been in excellent form, and only an injury in late August kept Weah from taking part in the September qualifiers. Weah has had bad luck with injuries coming on multiple occasions when he was ready to step in and potentially take on a more prominent role with Berhalter’s side, but if he can stay healthy for the October qualifiers, Weah could be one of the most important pieces to the USMNT’s attacking puzzle.
“For Timmy, I like his versatility,” Berhalter said of Weah. “He’s another one that plays up front sometimes for his club, plays wide sometimes for his club. He’s a threat vertically, he’s a threat in transition and he’s in a good run of form right now. He got fouled for a penalty the other day, he had an assist the other day in his game and he’s doing a good job. I really like how he’s been playing and we think he’s going to help us.
“When I’m talking about rotation talking about depth talking about the ability for substitutes or solutions to impact the game you know he’s certainly one that can do it in a couple ways right either from the start or coming off the bench.”
Busio, Musah and De La Torre add creativity to midfield
Along with leaving the USMNT light on quick attacking threats, Pulisic and Reyna being absent also cuts into the team’s creativity, which is something Berhalter will be hoping he can offset with some of his central midfield callups.
Gianluca Busio is on an excellent run of form for Serie A side Venezia, Yunus Musah brings some quality on the ball and the ability to keep possession, and Luca De La Torre comes in on good form as well with Dutch side Heracles, with his improving two-way ability making him a good fit for one of the box-to-box midfield roles in the USMNT midfield.
“With Luca, we really like how he’s performing with his team,” Berhalter said of De La Torre. “We liked what he gave us when we saw him in camp for the friendlies and we think he gives us, I think this directness is a midfielder, a midfielder that can break lines dribbling, is good in combination play, and again, we think he’s in good form.”
How Busio, Musah and De La Torre do in camp will determine whether Berhalter will have the luxury of deploying Brenden Aaronson in a wide role. Aaronson plays in a central role for Red Bull Salzburg, and has played centrally for much of his club career, but he has seen more time on the wing for the USMNT, and the absences of Pulisic and Reyna make it more likely Aaronson stays wide for the October qualifiers.
Moore over Scally a surprise at right back
A choice between a fullback starting regularly in the German Bundesliga over a fullback stuck on the bench in the Spanish second division might seem like a fairly easy decision to make, but Berhalter’s call to bring in Shaq Moore over Joe Scally showed that it wasn’t quite that simple.
Scally, who has started seven consecutive matches in all competitions for Borussia Moenchengladbach, has been one of the breakout stories of the season among Americans in Europe, with the 18-year-old taking full advantage of his opportunity to break into the Bundesliga side.
Scally’s early-season success hasn’t gone unnoticed by Berhalter, who admitted to coming very close to calling up the teenager.
“I had a conversation with Joe probably 15 minutes before this call, explaining to him that the reasoning but also letting them know that he was really close,” Berhalter said. “He’s a guy that we’re excited about, has been playing in the Bundesliga as a wingback, sometimes a fullback, and doing a decent job. But most impressive is his age and that he’s able to compete at that level. So I think he’s going to be a key contributor to what we do in the future.”
Moore’s inclusion was a bit surprising because of his lack of minutes for Tenerife since returning from an impressive run with the USMNT at the Gold Cup in July. Moore has not started a match since returning to Tenerife, but that didn’t stop Berhalter from giving him the call-up alongside Sergiño Dest and DeAndre Yedlin due to his recent experience against opponents in the region.
“What we’re talking about now is is somewhat guys that have been through it before,” Berhalter said. “If you look at our fullbacks on the roster, these are the guys that all know what Concacaf is about and we thought that was important for this window.”
Berhalter’s September lessons should mean more rotation
Something that was largely overlooked in the wake of September’s World Cup qualifiers was the fact that those matches served as Berhalter’s first experience coaching a team in qualifying, and the trio of matches provided him just as much of an education as it provided his players.
“From a coaching standpoint, I think we learned about rotations and the importance of the impact of substitutes,” Berhalter said. “I think the impact of getting fresh bodies on, how we can physically wear down opponents, what these what these games end up looking like as the window goes on. We played 21 different starters in this last window and that’s a lot. To be juggling that in seven days, use 21 different starters, is a really interesting task for the coaches. So I think in general that’s what we’re taking away, is how we need to use the entire squad to be successful.”
Berhalter will need to spread out minutes even more for a variety of reasons, including the team’s plan to leave it’s UK-based players in the United States when the team travels to Panama for the October 10 qualifier in Panama City. Panama’s status as a red-list country means UK-based players face a daunting challenge to return to their teams if they play in Panama, and Berhalter went on record on Wednesday saying he would let those players travel directly to Columbus, Ohio ahead of the October 13 qualifier against Costa Rica.
That means Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Tim Ream won’t travel to Panama, with Robinson’s absence being the most consequential, because it will mean either starting Sergiño Dest at left back against Panama, or going with youngster George Bello, who struggled mightily as a starter in the road qualifier against Honduras.
There will also be the concern over avoiding the burning out of players. Miles Robinson and Tyler Adams were the only field players to play all 270 minutes in the September qualifiers, and it is a safe bet Berhalter will try to avoid having any of his field players log every minute, especially with Tyler Adams having just recovered from a minor injury, and given the number of centerback options he has brought into camp.
Konrad and the other snubs
Konrad De La Fuente’s omission was a surprise given the team’s need for wingers, and the absence of Pulisic and Reyna, but the reality is he failed to make a major impact in his start against El Salvador, and has started just one of his six matches since returning to Marseille, which made it easier for Berhalter to bring back the veteran Paul Arriola instead.
“Konrad came back from the (September) camp and took some time to get back into his role in Marseille, but is still contributing there at a decent level,” Berhalter said. “He was another difficult decision.”
“You have Matt Miazga, who’s playing for Alaves, they just beat Atletico Madrid. James Sands, who’s done a good job with us in the past, (you have) Walker Zimmerman,” Berhalter said. “These are the really difficult decisions and you know, we tried to put a roster together balanced roster that we feel can compete through all three games.”
Panama will not be an easy out and their new coach seems not to have any favorites. Think of Panama as a more talented and organized team than El Salvador with a fan base as animated. Add the 90 degree temp and close to 100% humidity, long grass and there you have a receipt for another Cueva. I hate how many U.S. soccer experts are already giving the 3 points to US. Panama may not have a big name player but what they have is a a bunch of tough seasoned veterans from 2d div in Spain, other smaller European Leagues and a few playing Libertadores/Sudamericana for teams in Peru (Quintero – Peru), Bolivia, Venezuela & Uruguay (GK). Think about this, Mexico, Costa Rica or U.S. have not beaten Panama in qualifiers at their home stadium. Saludos
the snub list reads like did he watch the games. i get zimmermann. but arriola? konrad? miazga? sands? sands looked awful. he may have a future but not yet a present. and some of his reasoning reads like he overrates the importance of club ball, or attributes club success to players. miazga had a modest amount to do with alaves beating atletico madrid, who hustled like usual but seemed lost for ideas other than whacking in a cross. i say this, but he left them off. i guess my thing is most people on this list, based on NT play, wouldn’t even register, and i’d be moved on to, say, scouting CCV, EPB, some wing players.
From a fans perspective, we would want extra players in case of injuries, but that is probably not really a great deal for the players. Coming in is disruptive to their paying job with their club teams. MLS doesn’t even honor the FIFA windows so they miss games and the players who come over from Europe miss time with their teams and they don’t get paid unless they play. Konrad missed time with his team last window and I don’t think he has been able to get back on the field since whereas he was starting all games before last window. I think it is probably a pretty hard sell to get players to want to come in if their only chance to play is due to injury. Pefok, for example is probably 4th on depth chart behind Pepi, Zardes, and Hoppe right now. Hopefully, there are MLS players that he has at least contacted to let him know he has them in mind in the event of injuries but who knows. They got their 5 points last window but they got it the hard way … They need 7 points this window. I hooe to not have to suffer through another 45 minutes like the first half of the Hondorus game again. I think it took years off my life.
Anyone see Konrad today vs. Yedlin? I thought Konrad looked pretty good in the limited time I saw him. I would certainly pick him over Arriola who doesn’t have as much skill, IMO. As for Berhalter having learned from coaching on the road in CONCACAF for the first time, he played a lot in CONCACAF road games when he was on the USMNT. He should have already known from that experience. What is new is the 3 games in one window but it shouldn’t take a soccer genius to realize that more rotation is needed. Because of our depth, this type of schedule should actually benefit us as we wear down teams, especially in the third games. Finally, choosing Shaq Moore who hasn’t been playing makes no sense despite the fact that he has more experience with the national team. If Moore was a sub for Bayern, well maybe. But a sub on a 2nd division team? Makes no sense to me. I’m not a Cannon fan, but I’d pick him over Moore under these circumstances.
i don’t get 27 if 3 have the red list problem and 1 just missed a game injured. panama is not the first game and last window suggested expect game by game attrition. so a coach planning ahead would leave himself a cushion so he can actually dress 23 in panama…..we came close last time to basically dressing everyone we had left. which is not how an extended quali roster is really supposed to work. the real idea in calling more than you need is have some choice and competition on game day……we have historically called like 25-26 for a normal 2 game window and then somebody is in street clothes…..and you’d think mister analytics would notice i started 21 people and i burned through almost everyone. his math is off…..
i think the conventional framing on scally misses it a little. by that i mean him vs moore. to me moore should be on the team easy and the competition should be with dest or yedlin who are poorer defenders. i instead think he had dest and yedlin in pen and then took moore over scally on experience since the first two scare him to death. what normal people do then is drop a scary player for the exciting kid, who is ticketed for garbage time usage. say, yedlin, whose continued presence is inexplicable. and he could always turn dest into a wing if he needs him around. he can get down the chalk well and creates some danger…
i think we’re conflating two distinct sets of things in the mid discussion. “creativity” vs “two way.” i think with some attackers out we could use some true creativity. DLT doesn’t have a goal or assist in eredivisie this season. busio has a single assist in serie a. if i need a goal or assist, where’s it coming from? there’s a reason i am pro green. i think we need more than mckennie rostered who if we needed a goal could be subbed in to help accomplish that. most of these guys are just a little too nagbe for me. 25 caps, 1 goal. everyone can’t be the type that runs hard and just kind of keeps the ball moving. personally i find the whole two-way thing overrated. you need truly creative or destructive players, not muddled with a little of both. really one guy on a roster like that to sit on a lead is enough.
weah, hmmm. his stats do suggest he could play striker, but U20 worlds when they tried it, not so hot. he had him a few caps and hasn’t experimented with it in a friendly or summer tourney. perhaps test this some other time than a qualifier?
this also wanders into my double accounting discussion. i know GB loves slashes. some of them are better at slashing than others, in reality. pulisic vs roldan. but that aside, you can’t book them both places. if reyna is out and you need a RF, you can’t also be a giddy schoolboy planning on him as your 9 also. if to play weah middle you decide to play roldan wide to me you have muddled at least one spot.
along those lines, this is quali and if we’re gonna have people out already, maybe have some reliable producers in some spots before you go dr. frankenstein.
It is refreshing to see the explanations for the roster selections, and how they fit into a strategy for the October window. The positive is that unlike past cycles, the pool of players is much wider and deeper, so players can be selected based on a specific role and set of expectations. Given the breadth and depth of the pool, we may see players in this October squad who play well get bumped in November, especially if Pulisic and Reyna are fit.
———
The Panama game becomes more complicated, as both Ream and A Robinson cannot travel due to UK restrictions. I had Ream penciled in for Panama, an away game where he fits in well at defense. A Robinson can and should start against Jamaica, but Ream’s pace is not a good fit for Jamaica. Not certain how this shakes out.
————
It does feel like Busio, Musah and LDLT, with similar strengths and skill sets, are in a battle for exposure and future call-ups. If Reyna and Aaronson can slot in at MF, there are not enough slots on the roster…and that is a good problem to have.
My only gripes about this roster is Moore over Scally. I know he is untested in CONCACAF but with two games at home it would have been a great time to integrate him. He was a freaking stud against Bayern Munich a couple of weeks ago! And I still would have brought De la Fuente over Ariola. Look that guys puts in a lot of work but, there is never a payoff with him. He puts in all this work, gets himself in great positions only to miss an open goal wide or over the top. Beats guys to the line only to cross the ball out of bounds. He looks great until it’s time to make the play then he wilts….
Yup. I would have liked at least one big body up front…Dike or Pefok as an option.
Still…Arranson, Weah, Pepi, Arriola and Hoppe will bring a ton of energy and press way more effectively then in Sept.
Reyna under them passing into lanes as these guys create space/turnovers could have been deadly.
The reality is that while I have been a big Sarge booster since the U17’s, and Pefok has his uses, they just don’t do enough. While I know someone will comment on Pefoks scoring, predictable, I have watched enough of him to understand why Young Boys is his ceiling. Hold up, pressing, movement, combo play are not there. He leaves big holes up front and if u r going to have a luxury player forward they better be lethal. He is more of an opportunist, but as a late game sub when we are pressing his aerial prowess could be used.
Rather than lament about the number of guys called in, who’s here or not here, this looks like an opportunity to allow others to shine. Who will step up and take advantage of the opportunity as we move forward to 2022? Let’s go!