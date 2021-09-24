Projecting the USMNT October World Cup qualifying roster

It might feel like the September World Cup qualifiers were ages ago, but the reality is the gap between September’s matches and the October qualifiers has flown by, and the U.S. men’s national team could soon be facing some issues that were first created in the last set of qualifiers.
Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna both suffered injuries in the September matches, and neither has made it back to club action yet. They are both set to miss this weekend’s club fixtures, meaning they will, at best, have one match worth of action heading into the October qualifiers, assuming either is close enough to recovering to be included.
Right now Pulisic appears to be closer to a return than Reyna, and the fact there are three qualifiers in October could lead Gregg Berhalter to call Pulisic in even if he might not be able to play in the first October match, against Jamaica.
The good news is that there are other previously injured players who have since returned to action to potentially help bolster the October roster, including Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola.
One thing we have done in these latest projections is include a total of 30 players, and after seeing how the September group of 26 wound up being small for a three-match window, you have to think Berhalter will call up a larger group for the October qualifiers.
The possibility that some UK-based players could be prevented from playing in the Oct 10 road game against Panama due to UK-imposed restrictions could
With all that in mind, here are the players we could see being called in for the World Cup qualifying training camp ahead of September’s qualifiers:
Projected USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roster
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson
Matt Turner enters the October qualifiers as the new first-choice option, though Berhalter could very well choose to give Steffen a game in the trio of matches.
One thing to note is our projection has four goalkeepers. Normally three are included, but if traveling to Panama becomes an issue for Steffen due to UK restrictions on travel to the Central American nation, then having Johnson in camp would make things much easier.
Missed the Cut: Bill Hamid, Brad Guzan
Defenders
Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, DeAndre Yedlin, George Bello
Centerback will be the position to keep an eye on as we see whether or not Berhalter gives Chris Richards a call. Even with an expanded roster, Berhalter will need to leave someone home and this projection leaves out both Richards and James Sands while including Walker Zimmerman and Tim Ream, who have earned regular call-ups.
It’s tough to see Berhalter call in more than five centerbacks, but you can see him going with a more experienced group for this set of qualifiers, so choosing Zimmerman over Richards wouldn’t be a total surprise. Berhalter could also choose to stick with James Sands over Richards given Sands’ ability to provide cover in defensive midfield (though his struggles in that role against Honduras make you wonder if that versatility is still working in his favor).
At fullback, Joe Scally should absolutely earn a call, and his versatility could help provide some depth at left back, where George Bello struggled in his September opportunity. Berhalter could choose to bring just four fullbacks given the fact Scally and Dest can play on either side, but our projection leaves Bello in for some cover. That said, Berhalter could leave out Bello, and stick with just four fullbacks to give him six central defenders to work with, increasing the chances we’ll see a three-centerback setup again at some point in October.
Missed the Cut: Sam Vines (injured), Reggie Cannon (injured), Bryan Reynolds, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, James Sands, Shaq Moore, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kevin Paredes.
Midfielders
Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Gianluca Busio, Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah
Will Weston McKennie’s exile end in October? That is a big question heading into the next set of qualifiers. McKennie has found his way back onto the field for Juventus pretty quickly following his September issues with the USMNT, and Berhalter could find it difficult to leave him out for another set of matches.
Gianluca Busio has become a regular starter for Venezia and his steady play in Serie A should earn him a national team return, while Yunus Musah should also be included in the squad as he has started to earn more playing time for Valencia since his return from injury.
One player who could be a surprise inclusion is Djordje Mihailovic, who is on an excellent run of form and is a player Berhalter has shown himself to be a fan of in the past. If Berhalter isn’t happy with the level of creativity in his midfield then he very well could include the CF Montreal playmaker.
Missed the Cut: Djordje Mihailovic, Tanner Tessmann, Luca De La Torre, Christian Cappis, Jackson Yueill
Forwards
Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu, Tim Weah, Konrad De La Fuente, Gyasi Zardes, Matthew Hoppe
Will Christian Pulisic make it back in time for the October qualifiers? That’s a big question at the moment, and the fact he still hasn’t returned from the ankle injury he suffered in the September win against Honduras could leave the Americans without both Pulisic and Gio Reyna.
Pulisic should earn a call, even if he winds up only playing in the final October qualifier against Costa Rica, while Gio Reyna appears unlikely to make it back in time for the October qualifiers.
Matthew Hoppe is settling in at Mallorca, and should earn a USMNT return, where he can give the team something different in a wide role. Sargent’s foray in a wide role against Honduras could also see him earn another look there.
The good news on the winger front is that Tim Weah has returned from injury, and is a good bet to earn a call, with he and Konrad De La Fuente giving Berhalter some good options out wide.
And what of Paul Arriola, who is back from injury and one of the more experienced winger options in the pool? He hasn’t been in the best of form since returning to action and just misses out here, though Berhalter could decide that he values Arriola’s experience too much to exçlude him.
At striker, Ricardo Pepi will be called in, as will Jordan Pefok, leaving us to ponder whether Berhalter might leave out Josh Sargent to make room for the return of Gyasi Zardes. For this projection, we’ll include both Sargent and Zardes, but if Berhalter winds up going with a smaller roster than expected, closer to 25 rather than closer to 30, then he’ll have to leave one of the aforementioned strikers home.
Missed the Cut: Gio Reyna (injured), Paul Arriola, Haji Wright, Daryl Dike, Nicholas Gioacchini, Emmanuel Sabbi
What do you think of this group? Who made the cut that you were happy to see included? Who missed out that you feel should have made the team?
Share your thoughts below.
I don’t mind Ream’s inclusion in a camp. He can help prepare our young CBs by being a player/coach. However, I’ll be disappointed if he sees the field, as he is still a liability against speedy players…and we need our young players to gain international experience. I’d therefore include another CB…either Miazga or CCV.
I just don’t understand the love affair Gregg has with Roldan. Roldan had a decent performance against Honduras…but in the previous 10 international games he was invisible at best and a hinderance most of the time. I’d replace him with Luca De La Torre…who has had limited inclusion but what he had was positive. Green would be another player I’d call in for the 8 position as he could also be deployed as winger if needed.
With Reyna still sidelined I don’t have any issues with the forward/attacker options, but would possibly include Gioacchini in camp to insure coverage in the event of injury.
Calling up Sean Johnson (or some other fourth keeper) seems good to me, because if Steffen can’t go to Panama because of UK COVID restrictions, then neither can Horvath, and we can’t go there with only one goalkeeper.
As other posters noted this lineup is unbalanced as it has too many forwards disguised as midfielders. One easy solution is to drop Pulisic. The qualifiers are almost upon us and if he hasn’t managed to get back on the field with his club we should just leave him to recuperate. The last thing we need is for our best player to be playing scared and, given his rotten luck with the national team and injury, who wouldn’t be?
Also we don’t need Zardas and Hoppe and Sargent and Pefok, and Pepe. Unless there are no limits on how many we are allowed to call (or can afford to have travel) then GB needs to make a choice and leave one home.
Julian Green just drew a red against Bayern. He beat Bayern’s backline and was going to be in on goal and got hacked down in really gnarly fashion from behind. Was subbed off, dunno if he’s 100% or not.
Bayern still beat Furth 3-0…and added another goal after the red. Kind of embarrassing.
Not writing Sargent off entirely, hope he finds some goals, but maybe he needs to “gel with his club” and “find his form” before joining the national team again. I’d bring Wright or Gioacchini, or Dike perhaps, as bench options over Sargent. Ives is probably right about who GGG will bring though.
I agree. I’d personally go with Gioacchini myself. He’s got some real quality, IMHO. I’d have to be persuaded on Wright and see he’s made some real strides since last I saw him. His touch seemed awfully heavy.
And to be clear, Gioacchini is an attacking option for the final 15 minutes. He seemed to get lost in The System when asked to start on the right, but he fits my favorite American sports cliche — “Brings an X Factor off the bench.”
At forward I would push Dest up there as a wing, call Musah as a wing and not a mid, and call Nico and Ferreira. Leave off Zardes, Konrad, and Sargent.
Also, Aaronson is a wing forward and not a mid. As is Musah. At mid, call Green, Holmes, and Tessmann. Drop Yueill and Roldan. Ferreira can also double as an actually effective AM.
At back, I think A Robinson earned his way out of my doghouse for the time being, but whose leg does Moore have to hump to get out there? Call CCV, Richards, and Scally. Dest to forward but can be an emergency back. Drop the nervous Sands, Ream, Brooks, and Yedlin.
At keeper, the first 3 are fine but Melia instead of Johnson. Much better numbers. Frei’s are even better but not betting an emergency keeper slot on someone barely back from a knee problem.
Roldan is better than I’d like to give him credit for, and his game and domestic player status make him a shoe-in for Panama. May even start under GGG. Tessman has played a little for Venezia… but I don’t know that he would bring more than Roldan in a CONCACAF qualifier. I’d love to bring Green in, but I don’t know who would be sacrificed given the need for travel to Panama.
Something like
Pepi
Aaronson Acosta Ferreira Dest
Adams
A Robinson M Robinson CCV Moore
Turner
Bench
Pefok Hoppe Weah McKennie Lletget Green Zimmerman Richards Bello Scally Horvath Steffen
@ THE IMPERATIVE VOICE, Respectfully disagreed on Ferreira. Not impressed with Ferreira at all. Despite Sargent is in a slump, but between Sargent and Ferreira, it’s a no brainer that I’d take Sargent on any day.
Ferreira scores in MLS. Sargent doesn’t score anywhere. I’d take Ferreira.
Vines’ collarbone there is no way to get around, and I wouldn’t risk Reyna’s hammy. But Pulisic’s absence may include some degree of club politics and Moore is basically a healthy scratch. “Hurt” is different than “form.” One should be avoided and is an explicit exception to required release. The other is letting Chelsea or Tenerife tell us how to treat a player their coach has some issue with. Do we have that same issue? Did we hire their coach? No. Not our problem. We badly need to get out of the deference business, “I need to do summer club training,” how did that work out? Not good it seemed. About everyone who played that card is on loan now, wow, I am glad we deferred to Roma and Bayern on letting them kick the tires and decide they could give zero effs. “Club form.” Lot of people picked on that basis sucked. Lot of people left off on that basis started playing well. Absurd weekly roller coaster, pay attention to constant talent and not weekly spreadsheets. “He’s out.” Is he hurt or cross-ways with Tuchel. One is a real issue. The other is their concern and not ours. One of the problems with the UCL fanboy stuff is getting the two teams twisted.