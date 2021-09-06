The team policy violation that led to Weston McKennie being suspended for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifier against Canada on Sunday will now cost him two qualifiers, after the Juventus midfielder was sent back to Italy on Monday.
McKennie will miss Wednesday’s qualifier at Honduras, with USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter sending the midfielder home and replacing him with Jackson Yueill.
“Weston will return to Italy and will be unavailable for the match against Honduras due to a violation of team policy,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a team-issued statement. “There are high expectations for those who are a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and in order to be successful it’s important that everyone in the group is accountable.”
U.S. Soccer also announced that Sergiño Dest will miss the match with an ankle injury suffered in the 44th minute of Sunday’s draw with Canada. Dest may have been a long shot to start against Honduras even if healthy given he started the first two September qualifiers, but he now joins Gio Reyna (hamstring injury), McKennie and Zack Steffen (COVID-19) among the players ruled out for Wednesday’s trip to Honduras.
The Yueill inclusion comes as a surprise after his lackluster performances in the summer, but with Kellyn Acosta expected to be needed in a more advanced midfield role, and potentially at right back, Yueill will step in to provide cover behind Tyler Adams in the defensive midfield role.
The USMNT has called in no other roster replacements, which is a surprise, particularly in the attack, where the team was already missing Tim Weah, who was on the initial pre-camp roster and never replaced after being injured with Lille, and will now be without Reyna.
The USMNT is sitting on two points from its first two matches of the Octagonal Round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, and will take on a Honduras side that also has two points from its first two matches, though Honduras began the Octagonal with road matches against Canada and El Salvador, making Wednesday the Octagonal home opener for the Catrachos.
Omg what is this guy with Jackson Yueill????? Bruh I’m done!! Does he have autism or something??? I don’t get it. There’s so many people to call from MLS and he keeps going back to Yueill. Were losing to Honduras unless we hold off another 0-0 draw
Roster construction a mess…..par for the course in Greg era. Williamson injury brutal. We get Yuell who will wither in Hondo over a guy who would have been perfect for it. My oh my. I don’t like criticizing coaches too quickly. As soneone who has lead, and leads large groups, with high stakes, I know how difficult a job it is.
Greg however doesn’t endear trust. Same errors over and over…not good.
Has the traits of an academic who can solve it all from the classroom, but can’t deal with the reality of the world, or is overwhelmed by/doesn’t understand it.
Not good.
Not a fan of Berhalter, or the USSF, but… maybe the team is behind this?
Even a “minor” violation of protocol could seriously impact individual careers and team performance for 10-14 days into the near future. Given that players are prohibited from playing with even a non-symptomatic case of the COVIDs, a violation of COVID protocol could jeopardize any single player’s (or multiple players’) chances of competing in subsequent qualifiers.
Then there’s being isolated from your club a al Pulisic, and missing games or training for 10-14 days thereafter. Also, I’ve heard COVID sucks. Maybe no one on the team wants it.
Tyler Adams was quoted as saying that, while Wes is an important player, the team approached his violation with a “next man up” mentality. Maybe the team is not exactly clamoring for Wes to return. None of us really knows what happened yet, so we can’t really say that sending him packing is an overreaction.
Selfish move Wes.
On McKennie, good. No one player is bigger than the team. If you can’t make the commitment to sacrifice a couple of days like everyone else on the team, you don’t belong there. After Juventus, he obviously didn’t get the message. Maybe now he will.
Berhalter clearly broke coach policy with his crappy in match tactics and late subs.
Can we send him home and call up a replacement, too?
I honestly feel sorry for Yueill. He’s not even been playing well at San Jose and is trying to turn it around. Now Gregg calls him in knowing everyone is going to just destroy him on social media. Hell calling in Bradley would have made more sense. At least then people could say they need a leader.
This isn’t high school sports. He isn’t their dad. He screwed up. Punish him another way. But hurting the rest of the team by not playing is a bad choice. Unless the Team violation put other people at risk of Covid exposure, which seems a possibility, then I don’t agree with Berhalter here.
Exactly. Pseudo parenting to try and look tough.
Re: covid exposure. Sorry but that’s irrelevant. They are playing soccer all year without masks, what could be riskier, right? That ship has sailed.
It seems obvious the policy violation, which was never made clear to the press and fans, is serious enough to send McKennie home. Given his previous indiscretions at Juventus and now this, it seems McKennie has some troubling maturity problems that he needs to address. I suggest his agent read him the riot act, as I cannot believe management at Juventus is pleased to see a player recently reprimanded for breaking their team rules repeat the same mistake while on international call up.
I support the coaches making this decision. Bringing him back in would disrupt team chemistry, and their focus on Wednesday’s game. I hear a door opening for players like Musah, Busio and others for October.
If we are talking about accountability, perhaps GB should stand up and take a bit more for being unable to get any meaningful attacking play out a talented roster. Nobody gets less from more.
Bringing in Yueill and nobody to supplement the attack is baffling. Is he testing how far he can push mediocrity? I love Acosta, but his poor touch passing is not going to help further up the pitch.
Hard not to be in full blown panic right now.
Geesh this is dumb. He already was punished for a game – point made. It’s about winning games not about this pseudo parenting BS. US soccer continues to out dumb itself.
So we deprive ourselves of one of our best player, and the only one that plays with a purpose and fire, because of arbitrary self-imposed rules. Nice one.
You can’t really make that statement without knowing the specifics. Clearly Greg knows his job and the country’s hopes are at stake so what Weston did has to have been serious enough to justify this. According to Landon Donovan, who apparently knows what happened, it’s almost beyond repair with his teammates after what occurred. I think Berhalter deserves the benefit of the doubt here.
You lost me at “clearly Gregg knows his job”
But seriously- unless he actually committed a felony or a crime, I don’t see what warrants sending your best player back to his club for a game you need to win. If Napoli or Barcelona suspended Maradona every time he went out and partied in a manner that would make Mckennie look like a Boy Scout ….
He was already suspended for a home game – point made, move on, and let him redeem himself on the field in a must win game. We don’t have any other player of his caliber to fill his spot. So this seems like some patronizing sissy bs. You don’t need to like your teammates. you need to go out and play and win. Mckennie on the field is always out best most intense player.
We would have beat Canada if he played I guarantee.
I’ll have to support Gregg on this. As a coach being tough and being willing to make an example of one of your best players enforces your credibility. Over the short term it costs you – and I think it did against Canada – but over the long term if the team survives the loss AND WINS it enforces the idea that no player is bigger than the team and it means your authority is to be respected. Without that you’re just inviting still more unacceptable misbehavior.
If the team can get a result in Honduras without McKennie, Gregg will have survived this.
If he doesn’t, Gregg probably won’t.
It’s a gamble. But if the situation warranted it and Gregg did what he needed to do, and he can still get the result – keep in mind 5 points in 5 games was the minimum the USA needed to feel good about this opening – then his roll of the dice worked, and the team will be better for it, because at least they’ll respect his authority.
And McKennie will have a whole new attitude the next time he’s called up. (Which he will be…eventually.)