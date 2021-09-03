USMNT's golden generation didn't crumble in its qualifying debut, but didn't shine either

When Weston McKennie took a moment to pose for selfies with El Salvador fans before Thursday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifying opener, he sent a not-so-subtle message that the atmosphere at the Estadio Cuscatlan wasn’t going to intimidate him or his teammates.
Unfortunately for McKennie and the U.S. men’s national team, the setting for Thursday’s match didn’t seem to inspire them all that much either, and rather than a rousing World Cup qualifying debut for the USMNT’s golden generation, we were subjected to a far-too-timid performance from a young team that played like it forgot three points were up for grabs.
On one hand, you can understand how a team that had a record-setting 12 players making their World Cup qualifying debut lacked the level of urgency required to thrive in Concacaf’s challenging World Cup qualifying environment, but at the same time Thursday’s performance still felt disappointing given the talent of the group.
Right now there are two prevailing schools of thought on Thursday’s result. On one side there is that thought that a road point shouldn’t be taken for granted, and earning one is an accomplishment. On the other side, there is something to be said for the idea that the Americans dropped points against an opponent that isn’t expected to be among the leading contenders for the three automatic spots in Concacaf qualifying.
The truth lies somewhere between those two. On one hand, the Americans were never truly threatened by El Salvador, and as young and inexperienced as this USMNT was on Thursday, it never really looked like a team overwhelmed by the stage.
The problem was the painful lack of urgency in the group, which manifested itself in Sergiño Dest’s careless attempts to pull off tricks rather than effectively threatening El Salvador’s defense, and in the seeming reluctance by U.S. attackers to impose themselves on the match.
Gio Reyna was guilty of this in the first half, but he stepped things up in the second half, growing into the game in a way his teammates simply didn’t.
Konrad De La Fuente and Brenden Aaronson were handed starts due to their impressive club form, but neither really showed the aggressive and dynamic attacking qualities that have allowed them to thrive with Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg respectively. You can chalk that up to growing pains for two players light on international experience, let alone World Cup qualifying experience, but that didn’t make their struggles any less surprising.
You also had Josh Sargent, who finished with a team-high five shots, but who failed to put away the one good chance that came his way. If Thursday was his chance to show he should remain the starting USMNT striker, then he failed to make a convincing case, and Jordan Pefok’s flashes of promise off the bench only served to strengthen his own claim to the starting spot for Sunday’s qualifier against Canada.
If there was a bright spot for the Americans, it was the play of the central defense, with Miles Robinson continuing to impress and Tim Ream rewarding Berhalter’s faith by playing well in what was easily the most surprising lineup selection the USMNT coach made.
Berhalter saw a chance to save John Brooks for Canada and its dangerous strikers, and gave Ream the nod even given his limitations. The Fulham defender stepped up to the challenge, and formed a solid partnership with Robinson. It was the only lineup gamble Berhalter took, and it paid off, but the USMNT coach can’t really take a victory lap on that win given how mediocre the team played as a whole.
Berhalter will have a much tougher set of lineup decisions to make for Sunday, when Canada comes to Nashville eager for points after its own disappointing result on Thursday, a 1-1 home draw against Honduras. Christian Pulisic, Brooks and Zack Steffen should be available and ready to start, while Berhalter decides which of Thursday’s underperformers he benches.
The importance of Pulisic’s return can’t be overstated, and not just because of the obvious quality he brings to the table. Pulisic is also a player who knows what World Cup qualifying is about, and he is familiar with the pain of World Cup qualifying disappointment in a way that the rest of the USMNT youngsters simple isn’t.
That was obvious to see on Thursday in El Salvador, when the USMNT’s youngsters played like a team that was content to survive its first World Cup qualifying experience rather than playing like a time eager to conquer it.
will the rookies grow from the El Salvador game and is the road experience then a unifier in their response to recognize what these games are vs. what club games in Europe are (they are different tests). I think yes, and it’s a big moment for GB and the team building from this summer too, to get real with themselves and their performances and what is required here in CONCACAF. they did it this summer many times, learned, adjusted, grew, matured, as a group together. we’ll see
Interesting Ives didn’t see the team’s push to win as GB said he did repeatedly in his post game comments. I tend to agree with GB. They were pushing hard for a goal but they were doing it as individuals and that strategy wasn’t working. It improved briefly once Acosta and Pefok entered the game. At that point Reyna was too tired to continue to try to do it all himself so he started dishing more. It looked better and was more threatening at that point how ever briefly it lasted. They were trying and there seemed to be a sense of urgency. I hope this team realizes nothing is going to be given to them because of what their club teams are. We know from the US’ own history that better technical teams can be beat if they play as individuals (the US beating past Mexico teams and Spain come to mind). Being able to gel as a team is the key to this group’s success. This is what separated good teams from great teams. It hasn’t happened yet on the field and the longer it takes the more likely rifts will form and prevent it from ever happening.
Yes, the U.S. in a transition phase with no end in sight to when they exit. Going from low individual offensive skill players, with emphasis on defensive shape, physical play and hope to score on counters and set pieces (most successful iteration for 270 minutes vs Egypt, Spain and 1st half vs Brazil at Confed Cup 2009), to high individual skill, less physical, possession based.
Yet, the players who are skillful enough to overcome a bunkering defense are lacking, Ex Pulisic. They’re, as a collective, not good enough to break people down 1 on 2 or 3. Dest is the poster child. So much fancy dribbling, such ball control and absolutely nothing to show for it. How many dangerous chances has he actually created versus teams of CONCACAF Octagon or better quality?
The USMNT used to shut such players down then they played counter-focused, and the same is happening with Dest. Skillful enough to have fancy moves, not physically strong enough to get past anyone and blast a shot or lay off for an easy assist.
There’s a reason why U.S. needed set pieces to beat MX. They’re not ready to win a ground game versus good to great teams.
Lletget’s insertion helped too imo, change of pace player helped change the pace and connect from back to front
You are getting to a point that I think Ives has missed in this article. He focuses on the individuals and their performances. The biggest problem is that they played as a collection of individuals rather than an organized team working together. Playing individually you have a sum less than the total of all the parts. Playing well as a team multiplies the efforts of the individuals so that the sum exceeds the total of the individual parts. ES did more of the latter and the US much more of the former. Add to that the fact that a lot of the US players did not play to their potential and you have a drab 0-0 draw, even though one team has better players at every position. And a lot of this has to fall on the coach for not getting them ready to play the right way.
Disappointed….
Had US bombarded the goal with many chances and was only stopped by outstanding keeping, a 0-0 tie would have been a fluke.
This whole shtick about road ties being OK is nonsense. This ain’t Mexico or Costa Rica or Honduras, it’s El Salvador. This team playing this way against the others in the group would get bombed on the road, so the slogan of going for ties on the road won’t hold. This was a winnable game and I thought they’d win by one goal, so not expecting a blowout, but expecting a positive result.
This, in some ways, is a young and soft team and lacks the bite, outside of Reyna and Adams. Kinda like in the Wales and Switzerland games, lacking Pulisic as a catalyst, all the other fancy parts come unglued and all those fancy resumes can’t ship in goals and get the W
re the truth lies in between, it’s about expectations. if we are content with what we have usually done, well, this is a return to churning road ties that is historically sufficient to qualify. if we buy the 2026, i am making this team better with a new way, spiel, or see this talent as requiring big things, yeah, that was underwhelming and not the sales pitch.
personally to me it’s telling we just have never looked crisp and on a page under this guy. “costa ricas” are rare and not played like first team games. like it’s subs who don’t play like they are supposed to and we put up 4. this would be sufficient over time to advance, but that to me is bare minimum competence, i think we have better talent than squeaking by, and i thought we had bigger aspirations than the old formulas.
aaronson was in the wrong spot. he is not a mid. he’s a wing. other than a couple reyna crosses, they lacked precision service and we piled up corner kicks and headers rather than balls into the box to feet.
Im fine with playing him there, he played their for Philly and if he can prove he can be effective their it allows us to play Reyna and Pulisic on wings OR play weah or Konrad opposite Pulisic IF reyna is out. Aronson to me is more suited for a midfield role than a true winger role but we’ll see. This idea about so many players be out of position is a wierd one for me. Playing an inverted winger with close control and a high workrate as a dual 8 isnt that big of a change is it? Playing a right footed fullback who loves to cut inside and combine on the left isnt that big of a deal is it? These guys are pros they can play multiple positions
I’ll be the first to admit I was impressed by Ream. He didn’t really put a wrong foot forward. I’m not saying he’s the surefire starter as that’s Brooks position. But he definitely stepped in and played well. I do like how he didn’t telegraph passes as our centerbacks have done before. He was about to pass, but would survey the opponents’ positions quickly, and then switched the other direction if need be. That’s actually good fortitude regarding mental quick thinking and technique. He definitely knew his limitations and played smart. For someone not being the biggest fan of his, I was impressed.
Ream like you, me and the rest of the universe, knows he is not the fastest player on the pitch and that puts him in a position of backing off attackers a bit, he did slow them up, but by not being able to get tight in 1v1 situations, he gave the attackers time and space to make crosses, fortunately those crosses mostly came to nothing, but a better team would have punished him for that. But other wise, he did well, reading the game well and connecting on his passes.
Ream has always been known for being a great passer, but not our best defender. Gooch could lock things down but when he had the ball, he pretty much looked to whack it 50 yards upfield.