Joe Scally scores first pro goal to help seal Moenchengladbach win

Joe Scally’s strong start as a Borussia Monchengladbach first-team player continued Saturday with the American fullback scoring his first professional goal.

Adi Hutter’s side claimed a 3-1 road win over Wolfsburg with Scally adding the third goal in second-half stoppage time to secure the three points.

Gladbach raced out to an early two-goal advantage as Breel Embolo and Jonas Hoffmann netted two minutes apart in the opening seven minutes of the match. Luca Waldschmidt pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg in the 24th minute, but the hosts were unable to find an equalizing goal.

With the hosts reduced to 10-men following Maxime Lacroix’s second yellow card offense, Scally took advantage of a miscue at the back to race towards goal and slot home his first Bundesliga goal.

Scally also won 11 of his 14 individual duels in the match while also winning four fouls and winning three of his four tackles. It was an all-around strong performance from the right back, who continued his impressive debut campaign for the Bundesliga side.

The 18-year-old heads into a two-week break before reconvening with Gladbach on October 16 vs. VfB Stuttgart.