Saturday MLS Rewind: Dike leads Orlando City past D.C. United, Red Bulls keep rolling, and more

Daryl Dike wasn’t called up for the U.S. men’s national team’s October World Cup qualifiers, but the Orlando City striker has been making a strong case for a national team return.

Dike added to that case on Saturday, when he scored a 97th-minute winner to help Orlando City defeat D.C. United, 2-1, at Exploria Stadium. Dike scored in his third straight match to help snap Orlando City’s five-match winless slide and move the Lions ahead of D.C. United into third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The New York Red Bulls extended their unbeaten run to five straight matches after Andrew Gutman scored a game-winning goal on his birthday against the same FC Cincinnati team he once played for. The fullback’s 73rd-minute finish helped Gerhard Struber’s side continue to build momentum as they fight to catch up to the playoff pack in the East.

The birthday boy cashes in! Andrew Gutman puts us ahead in Ohio.@Audi | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/crC8bLbO0t — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) October 3, 2021

The Vancouver Whitecaps claimed their second win out of the past four matches, using a Brian White hat trick to defeat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 at BC Place. White’s first-career hat trick helped the Whitecaps move to one point out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, pushing the Quakes four points back of them for eighth place.

CF Montreal joined Vancouver as the second Canadian club to win this weekend, using a second-half brace from Romell Quioto to defeat visiting Atlanta United 2-1. Quioto’s pair of goals in a five-minute span helped Wilfried Nancy’s side erase an opening goal from Five Stripes forward Jake Mulraney. CF Montreal jumps to fifth place ahead of NYCFC and Philadelphia Union, who both play Sunday afternoon.

Real Salt Lake suffered a road defeat on Saturday, falling to last place Austin FC 2-1 at Q2 Stadium. Cecilio Dominguez scored goals in each half to propel Josh Wolff’s side to a needed victory, and also hand RSL a second defeat out of its past five matches.

FC Dallas and Minnesota United played out a scoreless draw in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night, with both teams having ample opportunities to walk away with three points. Phelipe Megiolaro made six saves for FC Dallas while Tyler Miller repelled four Minnesota United efforts in the 90-minute outing.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s MLS results:

Orlando City 2, DC United 1

(Robin Jansson 17′, Daryl Dike 90+7′) – (Julian Gressel 6′)

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

(Cecelio Dominguez 17′, 55′) – (Damir Kreilach 64′)

CF Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

(Romell Quioto 50′, 55′) – (Jake Mulraney 48′)

FC Cincinnati 0, Red Bulls 1

(Andrew Gutman 73′)

Whitecaps 3, Earthquakes 0

(Brian White 26′, 59′, 73′)

FC Dallas 0, Minnesota United 0