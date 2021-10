Spain - France headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

The stage is set for the second-ever UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

France and Spain are set to do battle, both earning their spot on the heels of dramatic performances.

France topped Belgium on Thursday in a chaotic contest. A dramatic 90th-minute goal from Theo Hernandez capped off a comeback effort from an early 2-0 deficit, and the win should inject some serious momentum into the defending World Cup champions.

Spain can thank Ferran Torres for both goals in the 2-1 outing against Italy in Wednesday’s semifinal. The Spaniards are looking to revive their reputation in the European scene and Sunday’s contest presents an opportunity to do just that, and to great effect.

Elsewhere, World Cup qualifying plays out across all regions of the globe.

The U.S. men’s national team eyes in on familiar foe Panama to headline the CONCACAF action. In CONMEBOL action, high and mighty Brazil had a tougher game than many expected on Thursday, with a late penalty making the difference in a 2-1 win over Venezuela. Colombia, still in the thick of the battle for World Cup safety, should be encouraged by the result and figure to do better if the Brazilians’ safety has rendered them complacent.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

1. Spain vs France – A truly unpredictable contest where Spain is looking to claim its first piece of hardware since the 2012 EUROs and France is looking to remind the world who currently holds the highest prize.

2. Panama vs United States – The Americans are back in a qualifying position but safety remains far from guaranteed. Right now, 18-year-old 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi and his three goals in the last two WCQ performances make every USMNT game a must-see as they to close in on safety.

3. Italy vs Belgium – Between the EUROs and losing out to France on Thursday, Belgium’s reputation is on the verge of taking a big hit and it begs the question: do they really belong in the best-in-the-world conversation? Sunday is judgment day.

4. Colombia vs Brazil – If Venezuela can put Brazil on the ropes, a highly motivated Colombian side should have enough to make Sunday’s showdown interesting considering every game is a must-win in the remainder of their WCQ campaign.

5. Argentina vs. Uruguay – Old friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez renew acquaintances in this high-profile showdown in South America.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Friday

World Cup Qualifying

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Malawi vs Côte d’Ivoire

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Angola vs Gabon

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Cameroon vs Mozambique

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Turkey vs Norway

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Cyprus vs Croatia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Malta vs Slovenia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Estonia vs Belarus

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Germany vs Romania

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Iceland vs Armenia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Russia vs Slovakia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Latvia vs Netherlands

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV– Czech Republic vs Wales

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Gibraltar vs Montenegro

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Egypt vs Libya

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Algeria vs Niger

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Djibouti vs Burkina Faso

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Juárez vs Querétaro

Argentine Primera División

1:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Unión Santa Fe vs Platense

3:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Central Córdoba SdE vs Huracán

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Estudiantes vs Rosario Central

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Newell’s Old Boys vs Vélez Sarsfield

Canadian Premier League

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– York United vs Atlético Ottawa

Club Friendly

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Pumas UNAM

Euro U-21 Qualifying

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– France U21 vs Ukraine U21

Peruvian Primera Division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Binacional vs Sporting Cristal

USL Championship

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Colorado Springs

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs LA Galaxy II

USL League One

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC II vs New England Revolution II

NCAA Men’s Soccer

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Virginia Tech vs Louisville

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Baptist vs UNLV

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- NC State vs Syracuse

8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Virginia vs Boston College

10 p.m. –ESPN+– UIW vs Grand Canyon

NCAA Women’s Soccer

4 p.m. –ESPN+– The Citadel vs VMI

4 p.m. -ESPN App- Eastern Wash. vs Portland St.

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs Chattanooga

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Texas St. vs Ga. Southern

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Idaho St. vs Southern Utah

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Navy

7 p.m. –ESPN+– UTSA vs Marshall

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs Samford

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs UNC Greensboro

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Wake Forest vs North Carolina

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago St. vs Sam Houston

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Iowa St. vs Texas

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Abilene Christian vs SFA

8 p.m. –ESPN+– McNeese vs Southeastern La.

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Dixie St. vs Seattle U

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Weber St. vs Northern Ariz.

Saturday

World Cup Qualifying

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Guinea vs Sudan

9 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Lithuania vs Bulgaria

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Ethiopia vs South Africa

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Togo vs Congo

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Sweden vs Kosovo

12 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Georgia vs Greece

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Ghana vs Zimbabwe

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Finland vs Ukraine

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Scotland vs Israel

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Azerbaijan vs Ireland Republic

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Andorra vs England

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Hungary vs Albania

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Moldova vs Denmark

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Luxembourg vs Serbia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Poland vs San Marino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Faroe Islands vs Austria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Switzerland vs Northern Ireland

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Senegal vs Namibia

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco

Major League Soccer

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. -Twitch- Orlando Pride vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Washington Spirit vs Racing Louisville FC

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Sarmiento vs Aldosivi

12:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Argentinos Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia

2:45 p.m. –Paramount+– Patronato vs Racing Club

5 p.m. –Paramount+– Banfield vs River Plate

7:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Boca Juniors vs Lanús

Brasileirão

3:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Atlético Mineiro vs Ceará

3:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Sport Recife vs Corinthians

3:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Fluminense vs Atlético Goianiense

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Athletico-PR vs Bahia

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Fortaleza vs Flamengo

8 p.m. –Paramount+– Palmeiras vs RB Bragantino

8 p.m. –Paramount+– Juventude vs América Mineiro

Canadian Premier League

4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Cavalry vs Edmonton

Colombian Primera A

7:05 p.m. -fuboTV- Millonarios vs América de Cali

9:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Huila vs Atlético Nacional

English League Two

7 a.m. – ESPN+– Forest Green Rovers vs Swindon Town

10 a.m. – ESPN+– Newport County vs Bradford City

English Women’s Super League

8:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Manchester City

Hondurian Liga Nacional

9 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Olimpia vs Real Sociedad

Uruguayan Primera Division

11:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Progreso vs River Plate

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Rentistas vs Peñarol

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Wanderers vs Torque

Friendly

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Portugal vs Qatar

Club Friendly

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Guadalajara vs León

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New Mexico United vs Rio Grande Valley

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs New York RB II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Oakland Roots

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs Sacramento Republic

USL League One

3 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Greenville Triumph

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12:05 p.m. –ESPN+– Dartmouth vs Yale

1 p.m. –ESPN+– VMI vs Mercer

1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Monmouth vs Iona

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Davidson vs La Salle

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Boston U. vs American

1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Quinnipiac vs Canisius

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Cleveland St. vs Oakland

4 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Niagara vs Rider

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Harvard vs Cornell

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Bucknell vs Colgate

4 p.m. –ESPN+– USC Upstate vs Radford

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Presbyterian vs Winthrop

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Lafayette vs Loyola Maryland

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs Belmont

6 p.m. –ESPN+– New Hampshire vs Binghamton

7 p.m. –ESPN+– SMU vs Memphis

7 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Albany vs Hartford

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Duke vs Pittsburgh

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Princeton vs Brown

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs VCU

7 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Georgia St. vs Akron

7 p.m. –ESPN+– South Florida vs Temple

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Notre Dame vs Clemson

7 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Longwood

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Rhode Island vs Dayton

7 p.m. –ESPN+– George Mason vs Fordham

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Navy vs Army West Point

7 p.m. –ESPN+– UNC Greensboro vs Furman

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loyola Chicago vs Missouri St.

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Wright St. vs Purdue Fort Wayne

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Joseph’s vs St. Bonaventure

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania vs Columbia

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Drake vs SIUE

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Green Bay vs Milwaukee

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Seattle U vs Utah Valley

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Cal Poly vs UC Irvine

10 p.m. –ESPN+– UC Davis vs Cal St. Fullerton

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Canisius vs Fairfield

12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Saint Peter’s vs Quinnipiac

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Loyola Maryland vs Holy Cross

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Harvard vs Cornell

1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Manhattan vs Rider

1 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Boston U.

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Lafayette vs Bucknell

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston So. vs Longwood

2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Missouri St. vs Loyola Chicago

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Penn vs Columbia

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Princeton vs Brown

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Dartmouth vs Yale

7 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Siena vs Marist

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Winthrop vs Radford

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Idaho vs Sacramento St.

7 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Evansville vs Illinois St.

8 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Cornell College vs Valparaiso

10 p.m. –ESPN+– New Mexico St. vs Grand Canyon

Sunday

UEFA Nations League

9 a.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Spain vs France

2:45 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Italy vs Belgium

World Cup Qualifying

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kenya vs Mali

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Uganda vs Rwanda

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benin vs Tanzania

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Central African Republic vs Nigeria

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Madagascar vs Congo DR

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Cape Verde Islands vs Liberia

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Mauritania vs Tunisia

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Bolivia vs Peru

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Venezuela vs Ecuador

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Colombia vs Brazil

6 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV- Panama vs United States

6 p.m. –Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes- Jamaica vs Canada

6 p.m. –Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes- Costa Rica vs El Salvador

7 p.m. –Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mexico vs Honduras

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentina vs Uruguay

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Chile vs Paraguay

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV– Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids

National Women’s Soccer League

5 p.m. –Paramount+– Kansas City NWSL vs Portland Thorns

7 p.m. –Paramount+– OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars

7 p.m. –Paramount+– Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage

Brasileirão

10 a.m. –Paramount+– Internacional vs Chapecoense

3 p.m. –Paramount+– Santos vs Grêmio

Uruguayan Primera Division

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Boston River vs Villa Española

11:15 a.m. –fuboTV– Sud América vs Liverpool

1:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Fénix vs Nacional

USL Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Miami FC

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Indy Eleven

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Memphis 901

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs OKC Energy

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Richmond Kickers

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Tormenta

NCAA Men’s Soccer

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Penn St. vs Michigan

3 p.m. –fuboTV– California vs Washington

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Stanford vs Oregon St.

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Nebraska vs Michigan

3 p.m. –fuboTV– UCLA vs Colorado

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Notre Dame vs Clemson

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Oregon vs Arizona St.

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Washington vs Stanford

5 p.m. –fuboTV– USC vs Utah