Sunday MLS Rewind: Galaxy-LAFC end in draw, Sounders trounce Rapids, and more

The LA Galaxy didn’t walk away with all three points from the latest installment of their rivalry with Los Angeles FC, but they did put a dent into the tenuous playoff hopes of their biggest rival.

LAFC scored the opening goal of the Los Angeles Derby, but Samuel Grandsir’s equalizer just eight minutes later eventually held up in a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Mamadou Fall’s 11th-minute header gave LAFC an early lead, but Victor Vasquez delivered a moment of magic with a perfectly-weighted pass to spring Grandsir for the equalizer in the 19th minute.

NO QUIT IN THIS TEAM!@SamuelGrandsir scores his 3rd goal of the season to pull us level with the visitors. pic.twitter.com/S7EgdUZ1MR — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 4, 2021

The draw leaves LAFC four points out of playoff position in the West, trailing seventh-place Minnesota United, while the Galaxy moved into sixth place in the West, tied on points with fifth-place Real Salt Lake.

The Seattle Sounders retook first place in the Western Conference with a comprehensive 3-0 win against the Colorado Rapids, snapping the Rapids’ 12-match unbeaten run in the process.

Cristian Roldan continued his torrid form, scoring just two minutes into the match, with Jimmy Medranda doubling the lead in the 22nd minute. The highlight of the match came just before halftime, with Joao Paulo scoring a Goal of the Year candidate to cement the victory at Lumen Field.

In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union jumped into third place with a 3-0 home win over the Columbus Crew. Jack Elliott, Alejandro Bedoya, and Leon Flach all scored goals for Jim Curtin’s side, while Andre Blake picked up his 48th career shutout.

The defending Supporters’ Shield winners have now won three-consecutive home matches and will be backed in a three-match road trip at FC Cincinnati, CF Montreal, and Minnesota United to come home with some more points.

Sporting KC continued to roll in the Western Conference with a 4-2 home victory over the Houston Dynamo. Johnny Russell bagged a brace for Peter Vermes’ side while Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda also played key roles in the triumph. SKC heads into the evening atop the West while Houston sits 11 points out of the final playoff spot.

This goal is Kinda pretty 🤩 Two goal lead restored!#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/wVMSokJmAX — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) October 3, 2021

The Portland Timbers also picked up an important three points with Jaroslaw Niezgoda coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Inter Miami. Niezgoda came on as an 82nd-minute substitute and wasted little time in the final third, scoring one minute later in a 1-0 victory. Portland remains in the top four of the West while Inter Miami sits eight points back of seventh place CF Montreal.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS results:

Sunday MLS Scoreboard

Galaxy 1, LAFC 1

(Samuel Grandsir 19′) – (Mamadou Fall 11′)

Sounders 3, Rapids 0

(Cristian Roldan 2′, Jimmy Medranda 22′, Joao Paulo 45+1′)

Union 3, Crew 0

(Jack Elliott 25′, Alejandro Bedoya 46′, Leon Flach 89′)

Sporting KC 4, Dynamo 2

(Johnny Russell 16′, 90′, Daniel Salloi 26′, Gadi Kinda 57) – (Fafa Picault 51′, Darwin Quintero 76′)

Timbers 1, Inter Miami 0

(Jaroslaw Niezgoda 83′)

Toronto FC 3, Fire 1

(Marky Delgado 44′, Omar Gonzalez 56′, Yeferson Soteldo 70′) – (Robert Beric 16′)

NYCFC 0, Nashville SC 0