Weston McKennie scores first goal of Serie A season

Weston McKennie’s ability in the box makes him a dangerous option for Juventus and the American midfielder delivered his first goal of the new season in style.

McKennie headed home an equalizing goal for Massimiliano Allegri’s side at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, despite the club’s eventual 2-1 home defeat to Sassuolo. It was McKennie’s first goal in all competitions this season and one that left his manager pleased with his finish.

Paulo Dybala served up a dangerous free kick in the box in the 76th minute and McKennie rose highest to flick a header past Andrea Consigli for a 1-1 scoreline at the time.

Allegri's reaction says it all 🔥 Weston McKennie, take a bow 🪄 pic.twitter.com/n1IRFlZN8U — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 27, 2021

The U.S. men’s national team midfielder played 90 minutes in the match, but had to watch as Sassuolo stole all three points with a dramatic winner. Maxime Lopez was left alone and eventually raced towards goal before lifting a shot past Mattia Perin for the winning tally.

McKennie finished the match with an 80% successful passing rate (36/45), in addition to one interception and two fouls drawn. However, the defeat paired with Lazio’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina moved Juventus out of the top-six in the league table.

The club will try to rebound on Saturday against Hellas Verona before matches against Zenit St. Petersburg (Champions League) and Fiorentina prior to the November international break.