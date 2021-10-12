Who will, and who should start for the USMNT vs. Costa Rica?

To call the starting lineup chosen by Gregg Berhalter for Sunday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifying loss to Panama a surprise is an understatement, and the result of Berhalter’s seven-player shakeup was the worst performance in a competitive match since he took over as U.S. men’s national team coach.
So what lessons will Berhalter take from having his chosen lineup fall painfully flat for the second time in three qualifiers? We will find out on Wednesday, when the USMNT should welcome back several key starters against Costa Rica.
The biggest issue with the Panama lineup was the lack of truly in-form players, with Behalter sitting Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Miles Robinson. Concerns about fatigue and keeping the group fresh were understandable, but sitting that many of his most in-form options was always going to be a gamble.
Unfortunately for Berhalter, some of the players he would have expected to be able to count on for strong showings failed to deliver, most notably Tim Weah, Kellyn Acosta and Yunus Musah. There were others who looked tired and could probably have been better served to have been rotated out of the lineup, such as Paul Arriola and Walker Zimmerman.
The good news is Berhalter should have several of his top options back in the lineup, including Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson, along with the standouts he chose to try and rest, in Adams, Aaronson and Pepi. That quintet alone should help the Americans respond on Wednesday with a much better showing than the historic loss in Panama.
The challenge for Berhalter will be deciding which of his underperformers from Sunday will he give another chance, and which bench options might he gave a first crack at starting?
With all that in mind, here is a look at the lineup we could see the USMNT deploy against Costa Rica on Wednesday :
Projected USMNT Lineup vs. Costa Rica
SBI’s preferred USMNT lineup vs. Costa Rica
Goalkeeper
Who will start: Zack Steffen
Who should start: Matt Turner
It seemed a good bet from the beginning of camp that Berhalter might have Zack Steffen start the third match, against Costa Rica in Columbus. As impressive a run as Matt Turner has been on, Berhalter is sure to have faith in the Manchester City goalkeeper to deliver a good showing in Columbus, where he used to play for the Crew.
That move feels like more of a gamble now, after Sunday, when we saw Turner be the only USMNT starter who actually played well. He is in top form, in a rhythm from playing regularly, and has gained the trust of his teammates. That, coupled with the heightened importance of securing three points after Sunday’s loss should make Turner the first name on the team sheet.
Defenders
Who will start: Sergiño Dest, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Antonee Robinson
Who should start: Sergiño Dest, Miles Robinson, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson
The biggest question here is in central defense, where Berhalter could give Mark McKenzie another run despite his shaky showing against Panama. Walker Zimmerman was clearly fatigued against Panama and isn’t really an option.
Then you have Chris Richards, who hasn’t started in an official competitive match yet for the USMNT, but who has been playing well in the Bundesliga and is arguably the best centerback prospect in the USMNT pipeline. By all accounts he should start next to Miles Robinson, but will his lack of prior USMNT experience lead Berhalter to go with McKenzie instead?
At fullback, if Dest is healthy, then he starts at right back, but if he is hobbled, Berhalter must turn to DeAndre Yedlin. Shaq Moore lacked sharpness against Panama, and that shouldn’t have come as a surprise given his lack of minutes on the club level.
Midfielders
Who will start: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget
Who should start: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gianluca Busio
One of the biggest disappointments of the Panama loss was the awful play of the USMNT midfield, and that poor showing should rule out Sebastian Lletget, Kellyn Acosta and Yunus Musah as starting options against Panama. Berhalter may not see it that way though, and he could be tempted to give Lletget another start, only this time playing with a stronger supporting cast.
The better option would be Gianluca Busio, who came into camp in good form for Serie A side Venezia. His poise on the ball and vision make him an excellent choice, and he would be preferred ahead of the likes of Luca De La Torre.
Forwards
Who will start: Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi, Gyasi Zardes
Who should start: Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah
Pepi and Aaronson should slide right back into the starting lineup without any question, which leaves the right wing role, and a few ways Berhalter could go. We project Zardes here as potential move Berhalter could consider given his preferences and Zardes’ ability to press. Berhalter put Josh Sargent in a similar spot next to Pepi against Honduras, and while Sargent struggled in that deployment, Berhalter could see Zardes being better suited for the role.
The better option would be giving Weah another start. Sure, he didn’t have a good game against Panama, but no field player really did, and Weah showed some really good glimpses against Jamaica and could thrive playing alongside the likes of Pepi, Dest and Aaronson.
Matthew Hoppe is another option to consider as a wing starter, though he looks more likely to be a change-of-pace option off the bench against the Ticos.
What do you think of the projected starting lineup options? Which lineup would you go with?
Share your thoughts below
hoppe pepi dest
aaronson adams mckennie
robinson robinson zimmermann moore
turner
not usually a fan of 433 but here i think we need some tactical aggression to chase 3 points on a tough defensive costa rica team.
weah aaronson musah all looked tired. have them come in as subs.
every time i have to do one of these i get cranky because of the lengthy list of players who would be in an XI or at least 23 to work with, but are not in this “universe” to even choose.
Berhalter should be fired if we don’t get the 3 points against Costa Rica.
There will be only 8 games remaining, and at almost the half-way point of qualification. The new coach will have 8 games to qualify.
Berhalter has been given more than enough time to succeed at this point. There should be no excuse with the wealth of talent available at his disposal.
Remember Klinsmann was fired only after the first 2 games of the final round, albeit against the best 2 teams in the region, Mexico and Costa Rica.
I agree with you regarding the importance of the game, but GB will not be fired no matter the outcome.
If GGG is going to bench players due to bad play in the last game, goodbye Arriola, Acosta, Zardes and Lletget. Since that won’t happen, I’d actually rather see Musah starting than anyone of them and give Hoppe a shot to show his wing play as in the GC.
Hoppe-Pepi-Aaronson
Musah McKennie
Adams
Robinson Robinson Richards Dest
Turner
In the midfield I would start Musah, McKennie and Adams again….let Musah redeem himself. As a unit they probably played the best together and better than any other unit so far.
I would start Hoppe instead of Weah, give him his shot…he can be dangerous too and deserves it.
Switch Weah and Aaronson, otherwise liking the lineup. Ives is the conductor on that Busio train. All Abooooaaard!!!
My fear is that GGG will overreact and play Lletget with Adams and some oddball mix of attacking players. I don’t feel comfortable speculating about the actual lineup. Who knows? GGG knows.
The scary thing is, that’s the projected lineup. McKenzie in the back is frightening and starting Lletget with Zardes? Oof. I think it’s that or possibly worse, but would prefer Ives’ lineup. I hope I’m jinxing the bad lineup.
The scary thing is, that’s the projected lineup. McKenzie in the back is frightening and starting Lletget with Zardes? Oof. I think it’s that or possibly worse, but would prefer Ives’ lineup. I hope I’m jinxing the bad lineup.
I don’t think Ives’ protected lineup is as odd ball as I could imagine. Maybe GGG will throw Hoppe on the left with Zardes on the right, start LDT with Lletget and Adams, rest Dest and start Yedlin on the right. I couldn’t imagine doing that myself, and maybe I’m having a little fun at GGG’s expense… but I can’t say it’s out of the question for our manager to do something we never imagined in the worst way possible.
I get it, and that’s what I’m afraid of.
It wouldn’t shock me if Berhalter started Hoppe as a wing, with Pepi in the middle and Aaronson on the other side. It would be like starting Pepi against Honduras: an out of the blue move that might shake things up a bit, and might throw CR off some. If not Hoppe, I’d like to see Weah there.
And I’d give Steffen the start. I’m not as enamored with Turner as some people; he’s done well, and has made few mistakes (at least, he’s made few mistake that have cost us). I thought he could have done better on the corner that led to Panama’s goal, and he flubbed a corner before that. He’s also scary when he has to play with his feet. Great shot stopper and pretty good at distribution, though.
McKenzie looks very shaky. Time to see what Richards can do.
I would be OK with giving Musah the start, because he was that good against Jamaica.
Something like:
Aaronson – Pepi – Hoppe/Weah
McKennie – Adams – Musah/Busio
A. Rob. – M. Rob. – Richards – Dest
Steffen
Ives Agree that mUSAh, Weah and Acosta did not play up to standard in the Panama game. Wasn’t the real issue Lleget not being a create opportunities guy who was never going to do the job needed, and Arriola being gassed (and also not a create lots of chances on the turn player). If he wasn’t going to start Aaronson and could not start McKennie he should have risked using DLT or Busio.
For this game he is not limited by his overthinking it and should be able to use his more creative players.
The last game was on GGG. Everyone could see it was wrong and by playing Acosta and Lleget the full 90, either he could not or would not fix the problem. Isn’t that the definition of coaching? If he continues to make mistakes he is not good enough.
We should do better this next game with better creators. Hopefully he will play Richards and DLT to see if they are answers that he needs.
I mean… what was the difference between what we saw and a bunch of players who had never met and were told nothing? I didn’t see any.
None what so ever. Are midfield lost the game. Lleget, Acosta are not known for creating lots of chances. If you are going to start them and they are not able to play vertically, or even trap the ball well, that is not on you as a coach. It is the coach when EVERYONE can see that they are poor and you still leave them on the 90 hoping something might change.