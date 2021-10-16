Zack Steffen posts shutout in first Premier League start of season

Zack Steffen has had minimal involvement for Manchester City this season, but the U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper got the start on Saturday and didn’t disappoint.

Steffen picked up his first Premier League win and clean sheet of the new campaign, playing 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. Man City No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson did not dress following his involvement with the Brazil national team on Thursday, allowing Pep Guardiola to call on Steffen in between the posts.

The 26-year-old came into the match off the back of his first World Cup Qualifying win as a starter for the USMNT, helping Gregg Berhalter’s side to a 2-1 comeback win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Bernardo Silva’s 12th-minute rebound finish propelled the Citizens to a 1-0 lead over Sean Dyche’s men in Manchester while Kevin De Bruyne’s missile of a finish in the 70th minute capped off the three points for the hosts. Steffen finished the match with two saves, but none bigger than his denial on Maxwel Cornet in the 22nd minute.

This save from Zack Steffen today shouldn’t go under the radar 🧤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VxPqf96Ww2 — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) October 16, 2021

Steffen was only called into action on one other occasion in the match, having little to do as the defending Premier League champions returned to winning ways.

The Citizens sit in second place pending Chelsea’s result at Brentford this afternoon snd will return to Champions League play on Tuesday against Club Brugge in Belgium.