Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Geoff Cameron and more

Christian Pulisic headlined Americans Abroad with yet another stellar performance featuring a goal and an assist, but he wasn’t the only young American to make an impact in German soccer this past weekend.

Haji Wright fired his first senior goal over the weekend, leading Sandhausen to a lopsided win over Dynamo Dresden. Wright is currently on loan with the 2. Bundesliga club from Schalke, who sealed a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig with young American Weston McKennie earning an appearance as a substitute.

In England, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City stole the show with a stunning a 1-0 win over Arsenal in a match that saw the Gunners maintain a bulk of the possession. However, Arsenal never could get past Cameron and the Stoke defense, leading to an impressive victory for the Potters.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream went another solid 90 in a 1-0 setback, Bobby Wood played 87 minutes in a narrow win and Aron Johannsson earned a late appearance despite ongoing reports of an exit from Werder Bremen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood played 87 minutes in Hamburg’s 1-0 victory over Augsburg on Saturday.

Julian Green did not dress in Stuttgart’s 2-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson entered as an 87th minute substitute in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic played 86 minutes and provided a goal and an assist in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg on Saturday. (Brooks is injured)

Weston McKennie entered as a 79th minute substitute in Schalke’s 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 0-0 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 victory over Cologne on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd entered in the 69th minute of Darmstadt’s 3-0 win over St. Pauli on Friday

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Friday.

Haji Wright entered as a 59th minute substitute and scored A GOAL in Sandhausen’s 4-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Saturday

Jerome Kieswetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 win over Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Ingolstadt’s 4-2 loss to SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Watford on Saturday. (Hyndman is injured)

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress for Newcastle on Sunday. (Yedlin is injured)

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Tottenham’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj entered as a 77th minute substitute in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez did not dress in Pachuca’s 2-1 win over Morelia on Friday. (Gonzalez is injured)

Jorge Villafana played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 2-0 loss to Club Tijuana on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Joe Corona and Michael Orozco did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres UANL’s 2-0 win over Pumas on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein played 90 minutes in Queretaro’s 1-1 draw with Veracruz on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Monterrey’s 2-1 win over Club Leon on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey.

William Yarbrough did not dress for Club Leon.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga entered in the 83rd minute of Vitesse’s 3-1 win over Roda JC Kerkade on Friday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 1-0 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich played 90 minutes and provided an assist in Telstar’s 2-2 draw with Eindhoven.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in Lokeren’s 3-2 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over KV Kortrijk on Sunday.

Kenny Saeif did not dress in Gent’s 3-2 loss to Mouscron on Sunday. (Saeif is injured)

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud played 84 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 1-1 draw with BK Hacken.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin entered as a 90th minute substitute in Stabaek’s 3-2 win over Molde on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen played 90 minutes in Randers’ 1-1 draw with Silkeborg on Friday.