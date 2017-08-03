DeAndre Yedlin to miss start of Premier League season due to injury

DeAndre Yedlin’s return to the Premier League will take a little longer than expected.

Newcastle manger Rafa Benitez revealed that the U.S. Men’s National Team fullback will miss “two or three weeks”, leaving him out of the picture for the start of the Premier League season. Yedlin is certain to miss Newcastle’s opener against Tottenham after suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s recent friendly against German side Mainz.

The injury will rob Yedlin of a chance to face his former club the first time around and will force him to miss up to the first month of the Premier League season. He last played in the Premier League during a 2015 loan spell with Sunderland.

Yedlin was a vital part of Newcastle’s push back to England’s top flight as he featured 32 times for the club in all competitions last season.