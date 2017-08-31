Julian Green loaned to 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth

The saga of the intrepid Julian Green continues.

The Stuttgart and U.S. Men’s National Team forward is going to spend the 2017-18 season on loan with 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Green began his career in the Bayern Munich system, where he made all of one senior team appearance before being loaned out to Hamburg. He was sold off to Stuttgart last winter, where he proceeded to score once in ten total appearances. In total, the move to SpVgg Greuther Furth will see Green join his fourth club in three years.

His national team career has been slightly less tumultuous. He made his debut in the 2014 World Cup and promptly scored within minutes of coming on, becoming the youngest player ever to score for the USMNT. He has three international goals in total.

He now heads off to a Greuther Furth side that has bounced between the first, second, and third divisions over the past decade, hoping to earn some much-needed playing time.