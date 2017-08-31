Julian Green loaned to 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth

The saga of the intrepid Julian Green continues.
The Stuttgart and U.S. Men’s National Team forward is going to spend the 2017-18 season on loan with 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth.
Green began his career in the Bayern Munich system, where he made all of one senior team appearance before being loaned out to Hamburg. He was sold off to Stuttgart last winter, where he proceeded to score once in ten total appearances. In total, the move to SpVgg Greuther Furth will see Green join his fourth club in three years.
His national team career has been slightly less tumultuous. He made his debut in the 2014 World Cup and promptly scored within minutes of coming on, becoming the youngest player ever to score for the USMNT. He has three international goals in total.
He now heads off to a Greuther Furth side that has bounced between the first, second, and third divisions over the past decade, hoping to earn some much-needed playing time.
Oh boy!! Furth has lost their first 4 games and is bottom of the table. They probably suck and will be in a relegation battle all season until they are eventually relegated.
On the positive side, Green should be able to walk into the starting line-up after a couple weeks of practice and finally get some consistent playing time. If he doesn’t then.. Oh Boy!!
I’d have a more absolute concern if it was a sale, but it was a loan, if Furth goes into further freefall they just grab him back, he can escape.
The relative concern I’d have is that teams fighting relegation often get desperate and short termist, which makes it likely he would get an opportunity to play, but also raises the chances that if he doesn’t pay immediate dividends they try someone else.
I understand that idea. But they are the bottom team in the second divivosn. Who exactly could they try next if Green doesn’t start scoring immediately?
You hope he plays and a downward move probably makes it more likely.
I heard they do not have a coach.
Future NASL Superstar.
