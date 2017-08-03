Thursday Kickoff: La Liga rejects Neymar payment, Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Monaco and more

The Neymar transfer saga continued on Thursday with a new development and a medical test.

La Liga has refused to accept the transfer sum offered for Paris Saint-Germain’s transfer of Neymar as the league doesn’t believe the payment is in accordance with Financial Fair Play. (REPORT)

Neymar reportedly passed his medical with PSG on Thursday. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to leave Monaco. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says he does not expect Liverpool target Naby Keita to renew his contract with the club. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly set to appeal Phil Jones’ suspension for verbally abusing a doping officer. (REPORT)

Bournemouth’s£20m bid for Demari Gray has been rejected by Leicester. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Real Madrid topped the MLS All-Stars in penalty kicks to win Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game. (READ)

FC Cincinnati edged Miami FC on a Djiby Fall finish to advance to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. (READ)

Freddy Adu said his move to Poland turned into a “recipe for disaster” once it became apparent the manager did not want him. (READ)

Philadelphia Union rookie Jack Elliot earned honors as SBI MLS Rookie of the Month. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls took home SBI MLS Team of the Month honors. (READ)

With Andre Blake out, John McCarthy is improving as a goalkeeper. (READ)

MLS signed a new massive contract with Adidas that tripled the value of the previous deal. (READ)