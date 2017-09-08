Friday Kickoff: Isco close to new Real deal; FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli and more

Real Madrid is moving closer to locking up one of the team’s stars while a young English star is facing punishment from FIFA.

Club president Florentino Perez says Isco has agreed to a new deal with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Perez also said that he is unhappy with the standard of refereeing in La Liga, adding that the recent suspension of Cristiano Ronaldo has shown the system needs fixing. (READ)

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli after he was seen giving the middle finger while playing for England. (REPORT)

Liverpool will take it slow with the returning Philippe Coutinho, who will not be a part of the matchday squad to face Manchester City this weekend. (REPORT)

Turkish club Fenerbahce is still reportedly in pursuit of a loan deal for Diego Costa. (REPORT)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says the league is looking into playing games abroad to increase revenue. (REPORT)

A majority of Bundesliga teams are reportedly in favor of following England’s decision to end the transfer window before the start of the season. (REPORT)

Napoli’s Marek Hamsik would like to stay at the Italian club, bu the midfielder admitted that it would be hard to say no to either Manchester United or Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

41 cities across North America responded to proposals for bidding for the 2026 World Cup. (READ)

Rookie of the Year contender Jack Elliott continues to thrive in the Philadelphia Union defense. (READ)

With the season winding down, NYCFC is looking to keep gathering points while putting pressure on league-leaders Toronto FC. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti won honors as SBI MLS Player of the Month in August. (READ)

Jonathan Lewis won August’s recognition as SBI MLS Rookie of the Month. (READ)