Costa Rica, USMNT, U.S. Men's National Team USMNT falls flat in home World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica | SBI Soccer

World Cup Qualifying

Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

For most of the 2017 calendar year, the U.S. Men’s National Team found ways to frustrate opponents and grind out results. On Friday, they did neither, and their World Cup qualifying hopes took a shot because of it.

The USMNT fell to a second home loss in the Hexagonal, losing again to Costa Rica time by a scoreline of 2-0 at Red Bull Arena. The result sees the USMNT remain on eight points, six behind Costa Rica, with just three games remaining in the qualifying campaign.

The game’s opening goal came after 30 minutes, when Marco Urena was found near the penalty area. U.S. center backs Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron left him with space, and from an angle, he was able to put the ball past Tim Howard to give his team the lead.

Costa Rica’s victory was clinched in the 81st minute, with Urena again tallying. The forward found himself in front of goal with little challenge again from defense and Howard.

The opening goal came just five minutes after the U.S. did not receive a penalty call. Altidore received the ball in the penalty area and was met by Kendall Waston, who promptly tackled him. While the Red Bull Arena crowd screamed for the call, referee John Pitti decided not to give one.

The first half ended up being a series of balls swinging the wrong way for the USMNT. Though they dominated in possession and managed to find themselves in front of goal often, recording five shots in total. Yet, not a single one hit the target, while Costa Rica managed to capitalize on their opportunities.

The second half was not much better for the U.S. team, who continued to collect shots but hardly bothered the Costa Rican defense. They did get close to an equalizer in the 67th minute, but Christian Pulisic’s shot from close range was expertly saved by Keylor Navas.

The loss ends the unbeaten streak the team had all year, a run that lasted 14 games and the entirety of Bruce Arena’s second stint as head coach.

Now, the USMNT faces a major trip to Honduras on Tuesday for the third-to-last game of the qualifying cycle.

  • recovered amishman

    which is worse? 4-0 thrashing away or 2-0 spanking at home? Cameron, Ream and Howard all poor, but rest of team nearly so. I thought Nagbe showed well. That’s about it.

  • antonnynoronha

    Was the problem klinsmann? No, the problem is the
    German Americans? no. problem is the lack of belief
    in the project, it is the insistence with players
    without level for a selection that aims for something
    bigger, is the lack of a reliable defender for the
    frequent absence of brooks and is the technician
    who assists with passivity and that does not know
    how to solve a problem. Russia 2018? still believe,
    but with gonzalez, ream, besler, villafana, zusi,
    wondo, bedoya, mccarty … it will be difficult

  • Jack

    Altidore and Wood were never really working as a pair. Seemed like both were just holding the line much of the match. Neither dropping into the midfield Pulisic and Nagbe draw a lot of fouls, but that’s exactly what Costa Rica wanted. They knew they had set piece advantage. Back line just wasn’t good enough and Howard is no long good enough to bail them out.

  • bizzy

    Shaky back-line totally out of sync
    Zero creativity in front of goal
    Very poor in 1 v 1 match-ups
    Almost no attempts on goal
    Urena’s goal – Reams and Howard’s fault
    …..they just let us know that 4-0 whuppin’ was real, regardless of our possession

