Jozy Altidore hits out at 'classless' chants at Red Bull Arena

Following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup qualifying failure, Jozy Altidore knew the boos were coming. However, he was none too pleased with the treatment at Red Bull Arena on Monday night.
Altidore and Toronto FC teammate Michael Bradley were jeered and booed throughout Monday’s match, a 2-1 TFC win over the New York Red Bulls in Harrison. While many of the chants were just typical booing, Altidore differentiated by saying he was mostly frustrated by the vulgar chants directed at him throughout the match.
“Look, the World Cup, being disappointed that, I get, I understand,” “But the other stuff is a bit disappointing. I never was disrespectful towards these people. It’s my first club, and I have so much admiration for the club. So that part is a big disappointing, but the World Cup stuff, I understand that.
“Nobody suffers, nobody loses more than the players,” Altidore added of missing the World Cup. “I get fans, they put a lot into it. We are nothing without our fans. But at the end of it, the biggest losers are the players and the program, not being able to further so much good work that we’ve done over the past 10 years.
“I thought it was a little bit classless, with a place I gave a lot to, and they gave a lot to me, had some good memories,” Altidore said. “But it is what it is. There’s no loyalty anymore. I guess all bets are off.”
Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls face off on Sunday at BMO Field in the second leg of their Eastern Conference semifinal clash.
Such a shame, you really expect hate and trolling to be more classy than this.
What was the chant that was classless?
Jozy is soft, more prominent footballing nations the players would get it worse
Yup. That Escobar CB for Colombia who owned-goaled it and knocked Colombia out of the playoff against the USA back in the day got shot. I don’t see anyone capping Omar Gonzalez.
Sorry, Jozy and Michael didn’t get it done. If annoyed fans pointing that out offends them, Oh Well.
While I understand and concur with the point — other countries would most certainly be even more harsh — I still feel like it’s pretty lame that our fans are doing this. But I’d like to think we hold ourselves to a better standard. Would it be okay to throw bags of urine and vomit at opposing fans “just because Mexico does it”? I get that everyone is frustrated and looking for outlets… but this doesn’t really help anything. Just turns us into the same cynical crap that you see in entitled nations globally. I hope it dies down in a few months and we move on.
But point taken– players need to have thicker skin.
NJRBs supporters are largely jerks lacking any class. They were booing injured players like the one hit in the nuts by Felipe (who had to leave the game).
I guess I would be salty too if had never accomplished anything as a club.
The sooner these soft-ass players, and fans, get purged out of the system the better.
